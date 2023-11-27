When is ‘Spotify Wrapped’ 2023 released?

Spotify is set to release its annual ‘Wrapped’ feature once again this year, where music fans can look back at their favourite releases of 2023.

The feature arrives at the end of each year and shares stats, rankings and summaries with subscribers about their most listened to songs, albums, podcasts artists and genres.

The streaming service has already begun teasing the rollout of this year’s ‘Wrapped’. Last year saw Taylor Swift named as the most streamed artist in the UK, while Bad Bunny took the global title for the record-breaking third year in a row.

Spotify has not yet shared an official date that users will be able to access their ‘Wrapped’ roundup, but it’s usually any time between the final days of November and the first week of December. ‘Wrapped’ 2022 was released on November 30, but in 2021 it was December 1. In other words, it could be here within a matter of days and music fans should expect it to drop this week on either Wednesday or Thursday.

All thoughts lead to Wrapped x #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/YDQrox6sno — Spotify UK & Ireland (@SpotifyUK) November 23, 2023

Some Spotify users are reportedly already receiving ping notifications teasing this year’s ‘Wrapped’ drop.

“Will this year’s number be higher or lower? All will be revealed soon in your 2023 Wrapped,” a screenshot of one app notifications reads.

Spotify begins recording data for the year from January 1 and this year confirmed that streaming counts for ‘Wrapped’ continues past October 31, contrary to previous reports.

Spotify users will be notified via the app once ‘Wrapped’ is out, which usually arrives along with a slideshow and shareable images taking music fans through their year in streaming.

Harry Styles‘ ‘As It Was’ was the most streamed song of 2022 on Spotify in the UK, while with Glass Animals‘ ‘Heat Waves’ in second. The same two songs were also at the top of both the global and United States lists.

Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain and Lewis Capaldi were among artists to share their Spotify ‘Wrapped’ stats for 2022. “1 BILLION?!?! how is that actually possible?? thank u all so so so very much, i am one truly humbled king,” Capaldi wrote on social media.

Last year also saw Spotify launch the Your Listening Personality feature, which showed users their most listened to music and what it says about their music taste from a list of 16 Listening Personality types.