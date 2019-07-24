Billie Eilish’s second album: release date, collaborations and everything we know so far

Over the past year, Billie Eilish has become the biggest new pop star on the planet. On debut album ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’, the LA teenager welcomed us into her hyper-modern new world of pop music, and justified this hype by drawing one of the biggest crowds of the whole weekend at Glastonbury 2019.

The tour for the debut album still rolls on strong, with European headline shows set for August and September, but there have already been rumblings around a follow-up to the debut record – the second biggest selling album of 2019 so far – and a host of superstars already stating that they’re keen to work with the teen superstar.

Fans thought a new album was coming recently, but Billie instead dropped a new version of ‘bad guy’ featuring her childhood hero Justin Bieber.

It shows she’s still as creative as ever, and pushing forwards into new projects. The album might not be here yet, but here’s everything we know so far of what to expect from Billie Eilish’s second album when it does arrive.

When can we expect new music from Billie Eilish?

Last week, Billie dropped a new version of debut album highlight ‘bad guy’ with a verse from her childhood hero Justin Bieber, after many believed she was set to drop a second album out of nowhere.

Billie shot down rumours that had been floating around social media of a new album arriving soon – “The new album shit is fake,” she wrote on her Instagram story – but it’s clear she’s in a rich vein of creativity right now, so don’t be surprised to see her in the studio working on new material very soon.

‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’ arrived in April of this year, following the August 2017 release of debut EP ‘Don’t Smile At Me’. If this trajectory is followed, with 18 months between releases, we could likely be gifted a new Billie album towards the end of 2020.

Will there be any big collaborations on the new Billie Eilish album?

Almost certainly, yes! Some are more certain than others, but there’s already one Billie collaboration locked in that could well appear on the singer’s second full-length record.

Back in March, Spanish singer Rosalia tweeted a photo of her and Billie, captioning it with “Can’t wait to finish our song”.

“I felt less alone being in the studio with her,” Rosalia said of the experience. “She’s an artist with such a strong drive, who knows exactly who she is and what she wants, who pours her soul out when she sings… I’ve been in the studio with a lot of people, but no one has impressed me [the way] she has. She has extreme charisma and extreme passion when she sings.”

Someone else who has expressed his desire to work with Billie is Tyler, The Creator. In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1, the Odd Future rapper revealed his admiration for the youngster, as well as a desire to collaborate with her in the future.

“That bitch is big. That n**** came from nowhere,” Tyler told Lowe. “I think [her album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’] is sick. I like her. I just want her to keep doing her goddamn thing.”

“I wanna work with her,” he continued. “I don’t know what the fuck we would make, even if it don’t come out, if it’s trash, I still just wanna see what we could [do together].”

Billie then responded to the outpouring, stating her shock at Tyler’s comments. “Lmfaoooooo I would never in a billion years have thought these words would come out of this man’s mouth. Wow. I would be nothing without you Tyler… Everyone knows it.”

Another admirer of Billie’s that could well collaborate with her in the future is a certain Elton John.

Speaking to Pigeons and Planes, Elton said he was a big fan of Billie’s, and sang her praises significantly.

‘She is one for the most talented young ladies I’ve ever heard. Her album was amazing. She’s come a long way very quickly. She’s an incredible word of mouth artist. All the tracks we’ve played have been so different, and that’s what I love about her.

“There’s is no box to put you in. There are no rules. I can’t wait to see her live because she has something very special going on. Talent like hers doesn’t come along very often.”

Another possible (and mouthwatering) collaborator for future Billie Eilish material could be Thom Yorke. In a new interview, the Radiohead frontman also expressed his admiration for the teenager, simply saying: “I like Billie Eilish. She’s doing her own thing. Nobody’s telling her what to do.”

Could Dave Grohl appear on the album?

Another superstar that’s revealed himself to be a huge fan of Billie Eilish’s is a certain Dave Grohl. The Foo Fighters and Nirvana man compared Billie to his former band in relation to the connection she has with her audience.

Speaking to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino for a one-on-one discussion at PollstarLive’s conference back in February, he stated his wonder at the teenager’s live show. “I went to go see Billie Eilish not too long ago. Oh my god man. Unbelievable. My daughters are obsessed with [her].”

Grohl was then forced to share a transcript of the conversation after referring to the “lazy paraphrasing” of the press, jumping on the comparison between Billie and Nirvana.

“For a VARIETY of reasons, and out of respect for Billie Eilish, I’d like to share the transcript of what I actually said at the Pollstar convention the other day, rather than some lazy paraphrasing that completely misses the point….ahem….” he wrote on Instagram.

“….I went to go see Billie Eilish not too long ago. Oh my god man. Unbelievable. My daughters are obsessed with Billie Eilish. And what I’m seeing happening with my daughters is the same revolution that happened to me at their age. My daughters are listening to Billie Eilish and they’re becoming themselves through her music. She totally connects to them. So we went to go see her play at the Wiltern, and the connection that she has with her audience is the same thing that was happening with Nirvana in 1991. The people in the audience knew every word. And it was like our little secret.

“So I don’t know….and her music is hard to define! I don’t know what you call it! I try to describe her to people and I don’t know……I don’t even know what to call it. But it’s authentic. And I would call that rock n roll. So….I don’t care what sort of instruments you use to do it. When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, I’m like…shit man….rock n roll is not even close to being dead…”

Grohl then went on to compare Billie to Morrissey in an interview with Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme.

“It’s the connection she has with her audience – she’s like Morrissey,” he said. “It’s like the kids who are there at the show, and not just kids, the people that are there are just like they are so into the scene like that world.”

“Yeah, something is starting,” Homme agreed.

Is Billie Eilish touring in 2019?

Oh yes! With plenty of shows spread across the rest of the year, there’s a decent chance she could drop a new song or two into the set, or chat about a new album in between songs.

Billie Eilish will play the following live shows in 2019:

August

15 – Frequency Festival, Sankt Polten, Austria

16 – MS Dockville, Hamburg, Germany

17 – Lowlands Festival, Biddinghuizen, Netherlands

18 – Pukkelpop Festival, Hasselt, Belgium

20 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

22 – Zurich Openair, Zurich, Switzerland

24 – Reading Festival, Reading, United Kingdom

25 – Leeds Festival, Leeds, United Kingdom

27 – Megasport, Moscow, Russia

28 – Ice Palace, St Petersburg, Russia

30 – Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Ireland

31 – Milano Rocks, Milan, Italy

September

2 – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

3 – Wizink Center, Madrid, Spain

4 – Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal

7 – Lollapalooza Berlin, Berlin, Germany

14 – Music Midtown, Atlanta, US

20 – Life Is Beautiful, Las Vegas, US

21 – iHeartRadio Music Festival, Las Vegas, US

October

5 – Austin City Limits, Austin, US

7 – Bok Center, Tulsa, US

8 – American Airlines Centre, Dallas, US

10 – Toyota Centre, Houston, US

12 – Austin City Limits, Austin, US

November

16 – Corona Capital, Mexico City, Mexico