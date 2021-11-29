‘Halo Infinite’ datamine seemingly reveals February multiplayer event early

A first glimpse at the February event for multiplayer in Halo Infinite has seemingly leaked, with one Twitter user sharing what fans can expect.

Twitter user FireMonkey (thanks, VGC) has shared what appears to be the rewards for an upcoming multiplayer event in Halo Infinite.

The post by FireMonkey suggests that February’s event will be called Tactical Ops, and has shared an image that seems to showcase what rewards players can expect.

This includes three 250 XP grants, two challenge swaps, and a variety of cosmetics. The cosmetics range from a Claw Patrol Spartan pose to a Mark V Zeta helmet, UA/Mauros helmet attachment, a Lone Wolf nameplate background and a Scorpion Punch Mark VII Armour Coating.

FireMonkey also says the following four names appeared during datamining efforts, and suggests they could be the names of the event’s relevant playlists:

Tactical: Slayer Stalkers

Tactical: Slayer Commandos

Tactical: Slayer Sidekicks

Tactical: Slayer Manglers

In other Halo Infinite news, fans and developers alike are looking to the future of the newly-released multiplayer mode. Following complaints that progression in Halo Infinite is too slow to earn, one developer has said that “constructive feedback is being heard loud and clear“, but adds that “changes will take time”.

343 Industries‘ head of creative Joseph Staten has also teased that it’s a “pretty safe bet” that more weapons will be added to Halo Infinite, though they probably won’t be arriving until some time next season.

In other news, a report has claimed that Valve is focusing on a title made for the Steam Deck, after demand and interest for the portable hand-held console far outstripped Valve‘s expectations. On the other hand, the same report says Half-Life: Alyx did not perform as well the company was expecting, and a sequel is still in early stages.