SB19 and Ben&Ben collaborate on band version of ‘MAPA’

Filipino pop group SB19 have unveiled the official music video for their collaboration with Ben&Ben: a full-band rendition of the former’s song ‘MAPA’.

The track made its way onto YouTube and streaming platforms yesterday, June 27. The collaboration offers a different take on the emotional SB19 single, with impassioned vocal performances from both groups, and a fuller sound with string and percussion sections.

“[‘MAPA’] is such a beautiful song about our parents. It’s an honor to have as our first collab with them, the band version of this song,” said Ben&Ben on Twitter.

"MAPA" by @SB19Official is such a beautiful song about our parents. It's an honor to have as our first collab with them, the band version of this song. It will finally be out everywhere at 12mn! #SBEN19MAPA pic.twitter.com/tUo1X5Hi40 — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) June 26, 2021

The music video features both groups performing the track live in the newly revamped Manila Metropolitan Theatre. Watch it below.

According to a press release, SB19 gave Ben&Ben “free liberty to arrange the song, only giving us additional comments to help make some parts flow better”.

SB19 first released the original version of ‘MAPA’ in mid-May. The track was written to “inspire people to be appreciative of everything that our parents did for us and to give back”, the band said at the time.

‘MAPA’ is the second single to be unveiled from SB19’s upcoming sophomore album. The track followed a music video for ‘What?’ and an accompanying documentary series in March. A release date for the album has yet to be announced.

SB19 are scheduled to host a virtual concert dubbed ‘Back In The Zone’ on July 18. The ticketed event will see the pop quintet perform tracks from their 2020 debut album as well as the already released singles from the upcoming second album.

Ben&Ben on the other hand, have announced their intentions to release their sophomore studio album in August, although a specific date has not been confirmed.

Ben&Ben also recently released a Korean version of their 2017 single ‘Leaves’. Prior to the release of the Korean version, they had collaborated with Day6 member Young Kim for a rework of the same song.