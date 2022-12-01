Spotify Wrapped: The Philippines’ most-streamed local artists in 2022

Spotify Wrapped has officially been unveiled for 2022, with Zack Tabudlo emerging as the most-streamed local artist in the Philippines.
The streaming platform’s annual account of listening statistics on various levels – ranging from personal to global – was released at approximately 9PM yesterday (November 30). Tabudlo leads the charge among the highest-streaming Filipino artists, with folk-pop collective Ben&Ben securing the second spot and R&B singer-songwriter Arthur Nery in third place. Rounding off the Philippines’ top five local artists are Moira Dela Torre and rising star Adie.
Spotify's most streamed OPM artists of 2022 in the Philippines:
#1 @zacktabudlo
#2 @BenAndBenMusic
#3 @ArthurMNeryy
#4 @moiradelatorre
#5 @Adadieee
#6 @decemberave
#7 @nobitamusicph
#8 @aljames__
#9 @parokyaniedgar
#10 @eraserheadsph #SpotifyWrapped
— chart data PH 🇵🇭 (@chartdataPH) November 30, 2022
Zack Tabudlo had a prolific year, releasing a staggering 11 singles – both solo and collaborative – this year alone. He kicked off the year with his James Reid collaboration ‘HATDOG’, released on New Year’s Day, before going on to release a consistent string of material including April’s ‘As You Are’, July’s ‘Yakap’, and his collaboration with fellow top fiver Moira Dela Torre, ‘Iba’.
More information about the highest-streamed artist across Asia on Spotify has yet to be released.
In 2021, the Philippines saw folk-pop collective Ben&Ben in the lead among the five highest-streaming local artists on Spotify. Singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre emerged as second place for the second year in a row, and was followed by rapper Skusta Clee, Zack Tabudlo and Arthur Nery.
That same year, BTS emerged as Southeast Asia’s highest-streaming global artist on Spotify, clinching top positions in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. The boy band’s stats dwarfed that of their runner-ups, namely Justin Bieber, who also appeared within the top five most-streamed artists of all six countries mentioned, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.
In other Spotify Wrapped-related news, reggaeton giant Bad Bunny has emerged as the platform’s highest-streamed artist in 2022 across the globe, followed by the likes of Taylor Swift, Drake, BTS, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber. Additionally, BTS has emerged as the highest-streamed K-pop artist on Spotify this year.