Spotify Wrapped: The Philippines’ most-streamed local artists in 2022

Spotify Wrapped has officially been unveiled for 2022, with Zack Tabudlo emerging as the most-streamed local artist in the Philippines.

The streaming platform’s annual account of listening statistics on various levels – ranging from personal to global – was released at approximately 9PM yesterday (November 30). Tabudlo leads the charge among the highest-streaming Filipino artists, with folk-pop collective Ben&Ben securing the second spot and R&B singer-songwriter Arthur Nery in third place. Rounding off the Philippines’ top five local artists are Moira Dela Torre and rising star Adie.

Zack Tabudlo had a prolific year, releasing a staggering 11 singles – both solo and collaborative – this year alone. He kicked off the year with his James Reid collaboration ‘HATDOG’, released on New Year’s Day, before going on to release a consistent string of material including April’s ‘As You Are’, July’s ‘Yakap’, and his collaboration with fellow top fiver Moira Dela Torre, ‘Iba’.

More information about the highest-streamed artist across Asia on Spotify has yet to be released.

In 2021, the Philippines saw folk-pop collective Ben&Ben in the lead among the five highest-streaming local artists on Spotify. Singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre emerged as second place for the second year in a row, and was followed by rapper Skusta Clee, Zack Tabudlo and Arthur Nery.

That same year, BTS emerged as Southeast Asia’s highest-streaming global artist on Spotify, clinching top positions in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. The boy band’s stats dwarfed that of their runner-ups, namely Justin Bieber, who also appeared within the top five most-streamed artists of all six countries mentioned, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

In other Spotify Wrapped-related news, reggaeton giant Bad Bunny has emerged as the platform’s highest-streamed artist in 2022 across the globe, followed by the likes of Taylor Swift, Drake, BTS, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber. Additionally, BTS has emerged as the highest-streamed K-pop artist on Spotify this year.