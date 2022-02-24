‘Dragon Age’ producer leaves company – says game “is in great hands”

Dragon Age producer Christian Dailey has announced he is leaving BioWare but that the “next Dragon Age is in great hands”.

Dailey announced in a tweet that he is leaving the company and “looking forward to cheering on the team and playing as a fan”. Previously, he worked as an executive producer for the Dragon Age series as well as Anthem. In a follow up tweet after others questioned why he was leaving mid-development, Dailey added that the team is “killing it” and that “the game is in amazing hands”. He reminded players to not “fall for the hate”.

I want to reiterate that the Dragon Age team is killing it and the game is in amazing hands. Don't fall for the hate. Lots of positivity, can't wait for when they can share more. — Christian Dailey (@ChristianDailey) February 23, 2022

Advertisement

According to a blog post released yesterday, the new Dragon Age has completed the concept and pre-production phases of development. BioWare explains that it is “right in the middle of production”. The post adds that the studio is “now focusing on building out our vision” and plans to do this by “creating amazing environments, deep characters, strong gameplay, impactful writing, [and] emotional cinematics”.

While there are no concrete details on what that means, BioWare added that “later this year” more information will emerge.

The post also adds that the team is working on the next Mass Effect. It is “actively prototyping new ideas and experiences” but reminds players that AAA next-gen games “take a long time to make”. The post reiterates that the priority “needs to be quality”.

Last week, it was reported that Dragon Age 4 was on track to be released sometime in 2023. The news came from journalist Jeff Grubb, who recently heard that the game is “in very good shape”.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, MMO sensation, Lost Ark, is plagued with gold seller spam and bots. That’s according to multiple forum posts about the issue.