How to watch the ‘Elden Ring’ gameplay stream

FromSoftware has announced a 15 minute gameplay stream for Elden Ring, giving fans a chance to watch a first glimpse of the title in action – here’s how to watch the gameplay reveal.

The Elden Ring gameplay stream will begin today (November 4) at 2PM GMT / 3PM CET / 7 AM PDT and will run for approximately 15 minutes.

When it goes live, the stream can be watched at Bandai Namco‘s official Twitch or YouTube accounts. For anyone looking to watch the preview on YouTube, you can watch it below.

While this is the first look at Elden Ring‘s gameplay in action, next week some lucky fans will be able to play the game themselves. This will take the form of a closed network test which is planned for next Friday (November 12) and will allow players to “experience the opening hours of the long-awaited title to get a hands-on glimpse at what the full game will have to offer”.

The closed network test will run at certain times between November 12 to November 15 and will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Fans can sign up to the closed network test here.

Unfortunately, Elden Ring players will have to wait a little bit longer than anticipated to get their hands on the full game. Last month, FromSoftware announced that Elden Ring needed to be delayed, with a new release date slated for February 25 2022.

Despite that, FromSoftware producer Yasuhiro Kitao has revealed that Elden Ring is in the “final stages of development” and teased some of the things that players will be able to do in the game.

In other news, Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been pushed back to the second half of 2022, which devs sharing that the team “need more time to make this the best game possible”.