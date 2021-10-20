‘Minecraft’ just added some new music

Classic sandbox game Minecraft has added some brand-new music in a preview of its upcoming Caves and Cliffs Update part two.

Mojang has released a new Minecraft snapshot which features a ton of new music. According to PCGamesN, this new preview of the Caves and Cliffs Update reveals some new tracks in-game. And you even listen to them on Spotify.

“Added new music by Lena Raine and Kumi Tanioka to the Overworld (when playing in survival mode) and to the main menu,” reads the official patch notes.

“Added a new music disc from Lena Raine titled ‘Otherside’. This can be found on rare occasions in Stronghold corridor chests or much more rarely in Dungeon chests.”

There are a total of ten new music tracks added in Minecraft’s 21w42a snapshot, including one music disc. Lena Raine, who previously contributed to the Nether update, created six of the new Overworld tracks. Three other tracks come from Kumi Tanioka, who has previously written the music for Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

The new music disc is by Lena Raine and can be found as a rare drop in stronghold corridor chests, or as an even rarer drop in dungeon chests. Unfortunately, the new music does not include any new tracks from original Minecraft composer, Daniel ‘C418’ Rosenfeld.

The new music is currently available on Spotify but will be coming to other music streaming services “a bit later”.

The new music, along with a few minor new features such as a new autosave indicator, will join Minecraft as part of the 1.18 update.

