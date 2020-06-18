Mojang reveals ‘The Nether Update’ for ‘Minecraft’ to launch next week

Mojang Studios has announced that its highly anticipated ‘The Nether Update’ for Minecraft will finally arrive next week.

The developer revealed the new June 23 release date via the Minecraft website. ‘The Nether Update’ will be available across most platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android. The Bedrock and Java editions will also receive the update on the same day.

‘The Nether Update’ adds four new Nether biomes: Soul Sand Valley, Crimson Forest, Warped Forest and Basalt Deltas. It will also include new enemies and unique spawn rates depending on where players are in the game.

Among the new enemy types are Hoglins, Piglins, Striders and Zoglins. According to Rock Paper Shotgun, the Hoglins are hostile mobs that can be captured and bred as a food source if players aren’t killed by them first.

On the other hand, Piglins are humanoid mobs, equipped with sword and crossbows, that allegedly love gold so much that if players wear gold armour, the creatures will be passive and be open to trade in exchange for gold ingots.

New items, blocks, structures and commands will also be included in the massive update. The update was first announced at MineCon last year. Mojang has also released a 20-minute soundtrack, composed by Lena Raine and inspired by the upcoming update, and is available on Spotify now.

Earlier this year, Mojang Studios released the stand-alone hack-and-slash game, Minecraft Dungeons. That title will receive two DLC packs and cross-play in the coming months, with the first content pack set to arrive in July. ‘Jungle Awakens’ will feature three brand-new missions where players will be tasked with defeating hidden enemies in a “distant dangerous jungle”.