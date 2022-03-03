‘Resident Evil 2’, ‘3’ and ‘7’ coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 are all coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year.

In an announcement on Twitter, Capcom has confirmed that the upgrades will be free for owners of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game. For PC owners, upgrade patches will also be made available at the same time.

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 are coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with visual enhancements later this year! 🌿 Those who currently own these games on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be eligible for a digital upgrade at no additional cost. pic.twitter.com/MNPZcZBl7i — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 2, 2022

Advertisement

The games will receive visual enhancements courtesy of Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine. The enhancements will include ray tracing and high frame rate, along with 3D audio which should add atmosphere to the games. PlayStation 5 owners will also benefit from DualSense support for Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers.

There is no word yet on if the updates will include anything else or if the changes are solely visual in nature.

In recent times, much of Capcom’s focus has appeared to be on Resident Evil 4. Many rumours of a Resident Evil 4 Remake have continued to gather following the success of the Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remakes.

At the end of 2021, Capcom shared its financial results, highlighting that Resident Evil 7 sold over 10million total units. That suggests a lot of players that could benefit from the upgrades to the game.

For now, there’s no news on when the upgrades will occur, other than some time later in 2022.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Metroid Dread has won Game Of The Year at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. The Nintendo Switch exclusive beat out competition from Halo Infinite, Hitman 3, Unpacking, and Deathloop. Also at the BandLAB NME Awards 2022, Double Fine won Best Game Development Studio.