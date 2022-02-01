15-act Bob Dylan tribute joins line-up for 2022 Byron Bay Bluesfest

One final suite of artists have been added to the line-up for this year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest in April, bringing the total number of set to perform to 113.

Leading the announcement is The Honeydripper’s Dylan Party, a Bluesfest-exclusive tribute to Bob Dylan in celebration of the legendary artist’s 80th birthday.

According to a press release, the set will be curated by Joe Camilleri (aka “the Honeydripper himself”) and anchored by The Black Sorrows, with appearances from a sprawling cast of acts including Emma Donovan, Tex Perkins, Ross Wilson, All Our Exes Live In Texas and The Angels’ Rick and John Brewster.

Details on how the show will unfold are being held close to the vest, although it’s teased the revolving supergroup will “dive into the Dylan catalogue, presenting their favourites alone and together onstage”.

Elsewhere on the bill, new additions include Kev Carmody & Friends, Glenn Shorrock (founding frontman of The Twilights, Axiom and the Little River Band) and Clarence Bekker, as well as the winners of this year’s Bluesfest Busking Competition. Northern NSW artist Bronte Eve took out the title for the over 18s division, while 16-year-old Sydneysider Ben Swissa scored the Grommets prize.

In a statement shared alongside the news, Bluesfest director Peter Noble said: “I look forward to throwing the gates open wide and welcoming you to the Byron Events Farm, the home of Bluesfest.

“I am so looking forward to hearing the thump of the drums and bass, the shredding of the guitar and the dynamic pulse of the organ and horns and, of course, the wail of a vocalist… all powering up at high voltage and leaving it all out there on our Bluesfest stage.”

Last month, the Bluesfest ’22 line-up grew with the addition of eight international acts, including George Benson, The Wailers, The Marcus King Band and Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram. The five-day festival – set to run between Thursday April 14 and Monday 18 – was previously touted with an all-Australian and New Zealand programme.

Other recent announcements have added the likes of The Teskey Brothers and Missy Higgins, the Hoodoo Gurus, Baker Boy and Sam Teskey, Amy Shark, Crowded House, and The Cat Empire’s final show with their current line-up. More details on all the new acts added, as well as their respective sideshows, can be found on the Bluesfest website.

Bluesfest 2022 was announced back in August when the 2021 edition – slated for October after several of its own postponements – was cancelled. The festival last took place in 2019, with COVID-19 preventing it from going ahead in 2020, as well as both postponed dates in 2021.