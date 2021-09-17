Birds Of Tokyo team up with Stand Atlantic for stirring new single ‘Superglue’

Birds Of Tokyo have joined forces with Stand Atlantic for an emotive new single titled ‘Superglue’, marking the Perth-native alt-rockers’ first collaboration with another band.

Released today (September 17), ‘Superglue’ is mid-tempo pop jam carried by deep, reverberant keys, warm guitars and a beat evocative of ‘90s indie-rock.

The track’s lyrics bounce between the perspectives of Ian Kenny and Bonnie Fraser, the lead vocalists of Birds Of Tokyo and Stand Atlantic respectively. The narrative follows a fractured relationship between the two.

On the chorus, Kenny sings: “I got a heart like a cemetery, I do / Ain’t nothing here but a memory of you / A little wine and some superglue / To plug this hole in my heart / Cos I never thought I could hurt this bad for you.”

Take a look at the film clip for ‘Superglue’, directed by Zac Lynch-Woodlock, below:

In a press release, Birds Of Tokyo guitarist Adam Spark explained that Stand Atlantic were brought onboard early in the writing process for ‘Superglue’, as the track was written with a female guest vocalist in mind.

He said: “We always heard this song as coming from two distinct viewpoints so it made sense to share the vocals and get both sides of the story. We’re all fans of Stand Atlantic so Bonnie was the first name on our list. Hopefully we can get to play the song live together somewhere when borders eventually reopen.”

Fraser noted that Stand Atlantic were keen be a part of the song given Birds Of Tokyo’s status in the Australian rock scene, saying that “when they asked us to be a part of the release it was a no-brainer!”

‘Superglue’ is Birds Of Tokyo’s first release since last April, when the band dropped their sixth full-length album, ‘Human Design’. Today’s press release pointed out that ‘Superglue’ serves as the “first taste of a new batch of tunes” the band have spent the past year working on.

Stand Atlantic dropped their most recent single, ‘Deathwish’ – a collaboration with emo-trap artist nothing, nowhere. – back in April. It followed their second album, ‘Pink Elephant’, which landed in August of 2020 and featured singles ‘Wavelength’, ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘Blurry’.

In a four-star review of ‘Pink Elephant’, NME writer Ali Shutler said: “The shape of pop-punk to come, Stand Atlantic have always stood at the more progressive end of the genre – and with ‘Pink Elephant’, they’ve really taken the lead in pushing things forward.”