Listen to Peach PRC’s tongue-in-cheek new single ‘God Is A Freak’

Peach PRC is back with her first new single of the year, a tongue-in-cheek cut titled ‘God Is A Freak’.

Released today (February 4), ‘God Is A Freak’ marks another anthemic, sugary track in Peach’s growing catalogue. Its catchy chorus oozes earworm qualities, as the pop singer quips: “God is a bit of a freak / why’s he watching me getting railed on the couch /staying pure for a wedding / he’s got fucked up priorities.”

“I found it frustrating when I went to a Christian college and sat through testimonials about how the youth leader’s mum prayed for a certain type of carpet for her new house and God rewarded her with it, meanwhile there are children impoverished globally and “God” doesn’t seem to bother,” Peach said in a press statement.

“I also remember purity culture being a big thing. The first time I was ‘slut shamed’ was at 12-years-old inside a church during youth group for the clothes I was wearing.

“This song is for everyone who has felt shamed, dirty, impure, wrong, unloved and unworthy because of beliefs upheld by the church. Whether you are a believer in God or not, you are worthy of feeling liberation.”

Peach leaked part of the song on her TikTok last month, saying she thought her label (Universal/Island) would find it too controversial. In a follow-up teaser for the song, she also formally came out to her fans, writing: “Since this song has been blowing up, I guess now is a good time to tell you all, I’m a lesbian.”

Peach released her debut single ‘Josh’ in February last year, followed by tracks ‘Symptomatic’, ‘Heavy’ and her Christmas cut, ‘I’ve Been Bad, Santa’.

‘Josh’ featured in triple j’s Hottest 100 this year, taking out number 35.