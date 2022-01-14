Triple One link up with Nerve, Lil Golo and more on ‘Mr. Whippy’

Triple One have kicked off the year with a posse cut titled ‘Mr. Whippy’ that features contributions from Nerve, Lil Golo, Cult Shotta and Mulalo.

With a beat courtesy of Triple One producer Billy Gunns along with Swindail, the track heavily samples the titular ice cream truck’s distinctive melody above menacing sub basses, trappy 808s, and rapid-fire delivery from all involved.

‘Mr. Whippy’ arrives alongside a video directed by The Last Addition – check that out below:

‘Mr. Whippy’ marks the first single of 2022 for Triple One and all featured guests. After releasing debut album ‘Panic Force’ in 2020, the Sydney hip-hop collective dropped two tracks last year – ‘Blood Rave’ and ‘Come Over’ – along with a cover of Cyndi Lauper‘s ‘Time After Time’ for triple j’s Like a Version segment.

Nerve, meanwhile, dropped latest EP ‘Tall Poppy Season’ last year after previewing it with singles like ‘Missed Calls’ and JK-47 collaboration ‘One in a Million’. Since then, the Brisbane rapper has joined Young Franco and Tkay Maidza on ‘Real Nice (H.C.T.F.)’ and teamed up with nu-metal outfit Dregg for ‘Beta Gods’.

2021 also saw Cult Shotta and their hypeman Lil Golo release a string of singles together – ‘250’, ‘NRG’ and ‘One of Those’ – while Mulalo dropped the single ‘M31 (Racing Down the Hume’, which was later remixed by Nerve.

Triple One are set to head out on tour in April of this year, taking in both metropolitan stops in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Canberra along with a slew of regional dates. Tickets are on sale now.