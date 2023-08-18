Five games to check out if you’re going to Gamescom 2023

Gamescom 2023 is right around the corner, and it’s already shaping up to be another massive year for the in-person gaming event. Located in Cologne, Germany, Gamescom sees developers and fans flock to the Koelnmesse to celebrate (and most importantly, play) a host of exciting upcoming games.

For anyone already packing for their trip to Gamescom 2023, deciding which games to check out can be deceptively stressful. This year will have a record number of exhibitors attending (via GamesIndustry.biz), which means visitors will be spoiled for choice as they head into the Koelnmesse.

To help plan ahead, we’ve gathered a few of the biggest playable games that will be appearing at Gamescom this year, and where in the venue you can find their booths. Of course, it’s a tiny sample of the games that will be available – so while you can use the following games as a framework for your trip, one of the best parts of Gamescom is being surprised by an indie gem you’ve never heard of.

Persona 3 Reload

Since its announcement in June, Persona 3 Reload has looked captivating. Reload is a remake of Atlus‘ 2006 role-playing game Persona 3, where players control a high-school student who juggles school and relationship with saving Tatsumi Port Island from shadow monsters at night.

While we got to play through Persona 3 Portable’s cracking story earlier in the year, it was largely 2D. Reload will offer an experience more in-line with Persona 4 and 5, where you can explore in 3D. If you’re just looking for the next time-hungry RPG to sink your teeth into, Persona 3 Reload will be a fantastic one to catch at Gamescom.

Play it at: Sega‘s booth in Hall 8

Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl

A long-awaited sequel, Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl will finally let fans enter the warped Chornobyl Exclusion Zone with a demo at Gamescom. A post-apocalyptic open-world shooter, Heart Of Chornobyl looks fantastic from the trailers and in-game footage we’ve already seen.

Its predecessors were known for hardcore gunplay, an engrossing post-apocalyptic setting, and surprisingly terrifying elements of horror. If any of that makes its way to the sequel, players should expect to have a brilliant time blasting bandits and mutants while counting every scarce bullet in GSC’s Gamescom demo.

Play it at: Xbox booth, Hall 8

Payday 3

Crime doesn’t pay – unless you have time to check out Payday 3, where it absolutely does. Set in New York, Payday 3 tasks players with planning and executing the perfect heist. Whether that’s a snatch-and-grab robbery that results in a daring police shootout, or a sneaky infiltration that leaves security baffled, is up to you.

As with the prior games, Payday 3 is likely going to be best played with pals. If you’re attending Gamescom with a group, make sure to bring your partners in crime along for the demo. Teamwork goes a long way – but if everything goes wrong, at least you’ll have someone else to blame.

Play it at: Xbox booth, Hall 8

Tekken 8

While we don’t know when Tekken 8 is going to launch, we do know that it’s going to playable at Gamescom 2023. Between the launch of Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8‘s closed network test, it’s already been a fantastic summer for fighting games.

For Gamescom attendees, that summer will be even better. Bandai Namco has confirmed that its booth will let visitors play their “favourite characters” from Tekken, and – in the spirit of the game – use them to mercilessly beat their friends or random players. What’s not to love?

Play it at: Bandai Namco’s booth, Hall 6

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin

If you’ve been enjoying this year’s wealth of Warhammer games, make sure you stop by the booth for Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin. A real-time strategy (RTS) set in the Age Of Sigmar fantasy universe, Gamescom visitors will be able to try their hand at an early mission from the game’s campaign.

We’ve already previewed Realms Of Ruin and loved playing its super-soldier “special forces”, so this demo’s an easy one to recommend for strategy fans. Even better, Frontier has teased giveaways and some “exciting news” from Opening Night Live, so next week is looking extra promising for Warhammer fans.

Play it at: Hall 6.1, Frontier booth

Gamescom kicks off with Opening Night Live on August 22, while the entertainment area opens from August 24 – 27. Buy tickets here.