‘Call of Duty Warzone’ is coming to mobile according to reports

Call of Duty: Warzone, the massively popular free-to-play battle royale, is coming to mobile, according to reports.

As spotted by VGC, according to industry insider Tom Henderson, an entry on PlayTestCloud has listed Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile in its database.

PlayTestCloud is a platform that allows mobile developers to playtest its games at scale ahead of launch.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is scoped for 2022. It was recently added to the PlaytestCloud database. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 7, 2021

According to Henderson:

“PlaytestCloud has said the listing was based on an assumption – And not because the game is entertaining playtesting… But when you know, you know”

In May, we reported that Activision Blizzard was hiring with a focus on “live operations and content expansion across Call Of Duty”. In the LinkedIn post, Activision stated its development teams are “dedicated to mobile”.

There are over 50 positions on Activision’s careers website, all related to mobile development. The positions were posted by Activision Mobile, the team that previously worked on Call Of Duty: Mobile.

Activision also sparked rumours of a mobile Warzone port last year, after advertising the position of “Executive Producer, Features (WZM)”.

The job listing stated the successful candidate would need to “harvest, adapt and deliver the essential features from Warzone console and PC into their best mobile instantiation”.

Warzone’s newest map, Caldera, will launch December 8 for owners of Call of Duty: Vanguard, and a day later for free-to-play players. The island, set in the Pacific, will feature new weapons throughout the map, and new vehicles such as planes.

