Billie Eilish discusses the “infuriating” trend of fans throwing objects at performers: “We get it, but don’t do it”

Billie Eilish has weighed in her thoughts on fans throwing objects at artists onstage – labelling the trend as “infuriating”.

The trend is one that has gathered rapid momentum in recent months, with numerous high-profile artists experiencing fans throwing items at them while they play live.

The most prolific example occurred last month, when pop singer Bebe Rexha was left needing stitches after a member of the audience hurled a phone at her during her set. After the singer was filmed dropping to her knees in pain when the device hit her in the face, it was later revealed that the audience member threw it because he believed it “would be funny”.

A similar incident happened to both Harry Styles, who was hit in the face during his Vienna concert, and Ava Max, who was slapped in the face by someone who ran onto the stage during a gig in Los Angeles. Other artists affected included Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift and Lil Uzi Vert.

Now, Billie Eilish has shared her thoughts on the trend, and confirmed that it isn’t anything “new”, as she has dealt with the same problems at her live shows for the past six years.

“I’ve been getting hit on stage with things for like, literally, six years. I don’t know why this is, like, new,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the Barbie world premiere.

Billie Eilish & Finneas tell The Hollywood Reporter on the pink carpet of the #Barbie World Premiere that they felt "inspired" to write a song after watching the film pic.twitter.com/nXgi0LINL0 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 10, 2023

“People just get excited and it can be dangerous,” she said, trying to explain why she thinks some fans throw items at the artists. “I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there it blows. But you know it’s out of love and they’re just trying to give you something.”

The ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer also proceeded to encourage fans not to take part in the trend, as it is “infuriating” for the musician.

“We get it, but don’t do it,” she added. “It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there. You’re in a vulnerable position.”

Adele also spoke out against the issue during a live show, jokingly warning her audience that she would “kill” them if they tried to throw items at her.

During her headline slot at this year’s BST Hyde Park series, pop star P!nk also had a strange encounter with a fan, after a member of the audience threw a bag containing their mother’s ashes at the singer as she performed her hit track ‘Just Like A Pill’.

Discussing the worrying trend last week, NME highlighted the full extent of artists being affected by the issue, and recalled the vast number of times that fans have interrupted the performance by launching objects at the performers.

“The desire for a memorable one-off connection with the pop gods is understandable, particularly in an age when the wealthiest among us can virtually buy a meet-and-spoon with them before the show,” it read. “But it shouldn’t need to be said that risking their personal well-being, the gig itself and a bouncer’s boot in the face for your troubles isn’t worth any amount of TikTok notoriety.”

“We’ve entered an era where interactions between fan and artist need to revert to respectful boundaries,” it added. “It’s a performance, not a baby shower or disorderly selfie queue, so let the stars get on with dazzling you without the underlying frisson of warzone.”