Bruce Springsteen’s late saxophone player Clarence Clemons is getting his own documentary

A new documentary has been made about Bruce Springsteen’s late saxophone player, Clarence Clemons.
Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am? is set to detail the life and “spiritual journey” of Clemons, who was a long standing member of Bruce’s famed E Street Band.
Directed by a close friend of Clemons, Nick Mead, the documentary will chronicle his four-decade career performing with Springsteen before he passed away in 2011 at the age of 69.
According to Deadline, the documentary will feature interviews with Bill Clinton, Joe Walsh, Nils Lofgren and Jake Clemons – his nephew and current member of the E Street Band. The film will appear in selected cinemas this July before being released on DVD on August 17.
After Clemons died in 2011, Springsteen published his eulogy to his former saxophonist online. “Big Man, thank you for your kindness, your strength, your dedication, your work, your story. Thanks for the miracle… and for letting a little white boy slip through the side door of the Temple of Soul,” Springsteen said.
In other news, Springsteen confirmed that the E Street Band will head back into the studio later this year, ahead of hitting the road in 2020.
While the iconic New Jersey star is currently gearing up to release solo album ‘Western Stars’ on June 14, he says that he’ll reunite with his band pretty soon.
Speaking to Italian news site Repubblica, he explained: “I’ll record with the E Street Band in the autumn, and when we are done, we’ll go on tour [next year].”
It comes after Springsteen teased the record in an interview with Martin Scorsese to promote Springsteen on Broadway.
“About a month or so ago, I wrote almost an album’s worth of material for the band,” The Boss explained. He added: “There’ll be another tour!”
Springsteen’s last release came in 2018’s ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ soundtrack album, which came complete with performances of 15 of his best-loved songs from throughout his career.