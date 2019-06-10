Bruce Springsteen’s late saxophone player Clarence Clemons is getting his own documentary

Clemons was a long time member of Bruce's E Street Band

A new documentary has been made about Bruce Springsteen’s late saxophone player, Clarence Clemons.

Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am? is set to detail the life and “spiritual journey” of Clemons, who was a long standing member of Bruce’s famed E Street Band.

Directed by a close friend of Clemons, Nick Mead, the documentary will chronicle his four-decade career performing with Springsteen before he passed away in 2011 at the age of 69.

According to Deadline, the documentary will feature interviews with Bill Clinton, Joe Walsh, Nils Lofgren and Jake Clemons – his nephew and current member of the E Street Band. The film will appear in selected cinemas this July before being released on DVD on August 17.

After Clemons died in 2011, Springsteen published his eulogy to his former saxophonist online. “Big Man, thank you for your kindness, your strength, your dedication, your work, your story. Thanks for the miracle… and for letting a little white boy slip through the side door of the Temple of Soul,” Springsteen said.