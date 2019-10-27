Liam Gallagher already has a title for his third album

The former Oasis frontman revealed the title in a new interview

Liam Gallagher has revealed the title of his third album – even though his second album only just came out last month.

Gallagher’s most recent album, ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ was released on September 20, and already the former Oasis frontman has a third album planned, titled ‘Come On You Know’.

As reported by Radio X, speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, Gallagher revealed: “Yeah. The next one is going to be called ‘Come On You Know’, pure positive.”

He added: “As soon as I get the titles man, we are off.”

Last week, Liam Gallagher stopped by Later… with Jools Holland to perform recent single ‘The River’ – but he wasn’t alone.

Inviting his son, Gene, 18, to join him on stage and play the drums, it was fitting that Gallagher decided on performing ‘The River’ being that it’s a track about technological escapism and the sympathy he feels for the youth of today.

Thursday night’s (October 24) Jools Holland performance was the first time two Gallaghers have played on the same stage since Oasis split back in 2009.

Meanwhile, a recently unearthed recording of Liam Gallagher‘s isolated vocals on ‘Supersonic’ from Oasis‘ headline set at Glastonbury 1995 is being shared online.

The a cappella clip was edited by Oasis Youtube fansite user Maxi Gonzales, and has been hailed as “biblical” and “historic” by fans of the Britpop veterans.

After their first appearance at Worthy Farm in 1994, Oasis returned to headline the Pyramid Stage alongside The Cure and Pulp the next year for an historic performance. The band were riding high from the success of debut ‘Definitely Maybe‘ at the time, and were gearing up to release ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory‘ later that year.