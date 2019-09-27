Spotify are trying to get Eminem streaming lawsuit thrown out of court

They're accused of copyright infringements.

Spotify is reportedly demanding that a lawsuit over Eminem’s music is thrown out of court.

In court documents secured by The Blast, the streaming giant is attempt to dismiss a case filed over the rapper’s streams.

Earlier this year, Eminem’s publisher Eight Mile Style accused them of copyright infringements in a substantial lawsuit. They allege that Spotify made Eminem’s hits available on their service, despite failing to obtain not a license for the rapper’s work.

But in the newly filed documents, Spotify says the lawsuit was brought in the wrong court. They deny the allegations and say they will “show at the appropriate time why Plaintiffs’ claims are meritless.”

In contrast, the publisher accuses Spotify of streaming Eminem’s work billions of times. They say that “Spotify has not accounted to Eight Mile or paid Eight Mile for these streams but instead remitted random payments of some sort, which only purport to account for a fraction of those streams.”

The suit is seeking up to $36 million in damages.

