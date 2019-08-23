Listen to Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Lover’

There aren't many guests on the follow-up to 'Reputation'

Taylor Swift has released her brand new album ‘Lover’ – you can listen to the record below.

Following two years on from 2017’s ‘Reputation’, Swift’s latest LP features guest appearances by Brendon Urie and the Dixie Chicks – as well as a sample of an Idris Elba interview.

‘Lover’ includes the already released singles ‘Me!’, ‘You Need To Calm Down’ and the title track – the colourful video for the latter was released overnight. Swift’s new album also features a collaboration with St. Vincent, who co-wrote the song ‘Cruel Summer’ with Swift and Jack Antonoff.

Elba’s interview features on ‘London Boy’, which lists a number of London landmarks including Camden Market and Bond Street.

Yesterday (August 22) Swift performed to fans in New York City’s Central Park ahead of the arrival of ‘Lover’. During the short live set, which was broadcast on Good Morning America, she also performed her ‘1989’ smash hit single ‘Shake It Off’.

Before the release of ‘Lover’, Swift chose to drop the lyric “Hey kids, spelling is fun!” from ‘Me!’.

Earlier this week, Swift announced her intention to re-record her back catalogue after the master rights to a number of her old songs were bought by Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings LLC.