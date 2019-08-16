Slow dance to Taylor Swift’s swooning new song, ‘Lover’

The romantic title track of her new album

Taylor Swift has released ‘Lover’, the title track of her seventh studio album. The record drops in full next week.

With its slow, romantic tempo and guitar-centric sound, the breathless ballad is a throwback to the pop star’s country days, and will no doubt please fans who love Swift’s storytelling side.

“We could let our friends crash in the living room/ This is our place, we make the call/ I’m highly suspicious that everyone who sees you wants you/ I’ve loved you three summers, now honey, I want ’em all,” she sings on the second verse.

‘Lover’ was produced by Jack Antonoff, who also worked on her previously released song ‘The Archer’. Watch the lyric video for ‘Lover’ below:

Swift surprise-announced the song’s release on Sunday when she accepted the first-ever Icon Award at the Teen Choice Awards 2019. Besides ‘Lover’, Swift’s new album will also feature the previously released tracks ‘The Archer’, ‘You Need to Calm Down’ and ‘Me!’ featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco.

The record will arrive on August 23 via Republic Records. Three days after that, Swift will take the stage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, her first performance at the awards show since 2015. She’s up for 10 awards, tying with Ariana Grande for the most VMA nominations this year.