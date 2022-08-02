Travis Scott announces seven-night ‘Road to Utopia’ residency at Zouk Las Vegas

Travis Scott has announced a seven-night residency at the Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas titled ‘Road to Utopia’.

Scott’s residency will begin on September 17, in what the nightclub labelled as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience,” in a press released shared with Billboard. Scott will reportedly make use of the nightclub’s lighting system, dubbed Mothership, which provides a visual experience as it moves to the music.

Chief marketing officer of Resorts World Las Vegas Ronn Nicolli told the outlet that the nightclub’s previous experiences working with Scott convinced them to go ahead with the residency. “We had such a great experience working with him and the team, and we knew he would be a perfect fit within the Zouk family,” the executive said.

Other artists who have held residencies at Zouk Las Vegas include Zedd, Tiesto, G-Eazy, Disclosure and Deadmau5.

The rapper, who is easing his way back to regular live performances since a tragedy at his Astroworld concert in Houston, Texas left 10 people dead last October, has also signed a multi-year deal with the nightclub. No further details have been released on the nightclub’s further plans with Scott at this time.

Scott recently released shared his first song as a primary artist since last November, teaming up with NAV to deliver ‘Never Sleep’ featuring Lil Baby. The track also serves as the lead single from NAV’s upcoming fourth album, ‘Demons Protected By Angels’ and follows a relatively quiet year on the release front for Scott.

Aside from an uncredited guest feature on Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ cut ‘Pablo’, Scott also appeared on the single ‘Hold That Heat’ alongside Future and 808 Mafia producer Southside. His last headlined release was the double A-side of ‘Mafia’ and ‘Escape Plan’, which was released in November 2021 as the first previews of his upcoming ‘Utopia’ album.

In recent performances, Scott has shown some changes to a stage show previously accused by critics of inciting violent behaviour. In July, during an opening set for Meek Mill in Brooklyn, Scott momentarily stopped his set to address safety concerns.

Some fans who climbed up a lighting truss prompted Scott to stop the show and tell them to get down, with a representative for Scott saying the rapper was “committed to doing his part to ensure events are as safe as possible”.

Scott is set to perform two headline shows at the O2 in London later this month, which will mark his first headline shows since the Astroworld tragedy. In November, he is slated to headline Primavera Sound’s inaugural Brazil, Chile and Argentina editions.