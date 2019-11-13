The video will premiere on the day the band's new album is released, November 22

Aardman Animations have joined forces with Coldplay for the video for their new single ‘Daddy’ – view a teaser below.

The animation company responsible for the Wallace and Gromit and Chicken Run franchises have created a clip that uses live action puppetry, digitally painted sets and 2D animation to symbolise a girl’s memories of her father.

Directed by Aardman’s Åsa Lucander, the full length, five-minute video follows a girl who is lost at sea, alone in a rowing boat and sailing towards the unknown.

“It was such an honour to direct this video for Coldplay,” said Lucander. “The first time I listened to the track it spoke to me on a deep level – I immediately started to imagine storylines and images formed in my mind’s eye. When this happens, you know you’re on to something very special! I’m often drawn to emotional stories and I knew very quickly that this was one I wanted to tell.”

“‘Daddy’ isn’t a single in the traditional sense, but we always wanted to make a video for it as the song feels like a story within itself. Åsa and her team have done an incredible job in bringing the story to life,” said Phil Harvey, Coldplay’s Creative Director.

The single is the fifth track from Coldplay’s eighth album, ‘Everyday Life’, which is out on November 22. The full music video for ‘Daddy’ will premiere shortly on the same day as the album’s release.

The band announced details of their “experimental” two-part record last month, previewing the project with the tracks ‘Orphans’ and ‘Arabesque’.

Earlier today, (November 13) frontman Chris Martin also confirmed that the band will not be playing Glastonbury in 2020.

He said: “We won’t be playing at Glastonbury 50 – although, I’ll probably be there because I love going – it’s like our home…but we won’t be playing.”

Coldpay also recently confirmed that they will be launching the ‘Everyday Life’ album with two performances in Jordan, where they’ll play the record in full. The special event is set to be live-streamed on YouTube.