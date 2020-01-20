Billie Eilish’s second album: release date, collaborations and everything we know so far

Over the past year, Billie Eilish has become the biggest new pop star on the planet. On debut album ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’, the LA teenager welcomed us into her hyper-modern new world of pop music, and justified this hype by drawing one of the biggest crowds of the whole weekend at Glastonbury 2019.

The tour for the debut album still rolls on strong, with European headline shows set for August and September, but there have already been rumblings around a follow-up to the debut record – the second biggest selling album of 2019 so far – and a host of superstars already stating that they’re keen to work with the teen superstar.

Fans thought a new album was coming recently, but Billie instead dropped a new version of ‘bad guy’ featuring her childhood hero Justin Bieber.

Advertisement

It shows she’s still as creative as ever, and pushing forward into new projects. The album might not be here yet, but here’s everything we know so far of what to expect from Billie Eilish’s second album when it does arrive.

Latest updates:

Billie Eilish confirms release of first brand new music since the release of ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

When can we expect new music from Billie Eilish?

In July 2019, Billie dropped a new version of debut album highlight ‘bad guy’ with a verse from her childhood hero Justin Bieber, after many believed she was set to drop a second album out of nowhere.

Billie shot down rumours that had been floating around social media of a new album arriving soon – “The new album shit is fake,” she wrote on her Instagram story – but it’s clear she’s in a rich vein of creativity right now, so don’t be surprised to see her in the studio working on new material very soon.

‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’ arrived in April of this year, following the August 2017 release of debut EP ‘Don’t Smile At Me’. If this trajectory is followed, with 18 months between releases, we could likely be gifted a new Billie album towards the end of 2020.

The singer released brand new single ‘Everything I Wanted’ will be released on November 13 at 4pm PT (12am GMT on November 14).

Advertisement

In January 2020, she confirmed that she will be continuing to work on her second record but said it is unlikely to see the light of day this year.

Billie says there won’t be a new album this year but that she will be working on one in an interview at @iHeartRadio’s #ALTerEGO pic.twitter.com/yfEoyojsxT — billie eilish updates (@eilishupdates) January 19, 2020

She told iHeart Radio: “This year, no, but I will be making it this year. But next few years? It’s coming. When it’s made. It’s not made yet.”

How far into her second album is Billie Eilish?

Eilish hasn’t shared any progress updates on the follow-up to ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, but we do know she’s already begun work on it. During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, her brother and collaborator Finneas said: “We’re deep into the creative process on new material for sure. ‘Don’t Smile At Me’ came out August of ’17 and the album came out in March 29 of 2019, right? But you know, we were percolating that whole time.”

He added that being on the road for much of 2019 hasn’t slowed down their creativity. “I have found real success in creating while on the road, it doesn’t scare me as much the way that I think it used to,” Finneas explained. “When we were touring really small scale, your day is so like intense and focused on putting on the show because you’re doing everything yourself. I have a studio road case in my dressing room and I roll in there and I work for six hours. And there’s not even the distractions of home to stop me from working.”

Will there be any big collaborations on the new Billie Eilish album?

Almost certainly, yes! Some are more certain than others, but there’s already one Billie collaboration locked in that could well appear on the singer’s second full-length record.

Back in March, Spanish singer Rosalia tweeted a photo of her and Billie, captioning it with “Can’t wait to finish our song”.

“I felt less alone being in the studio with her,” Rosalia said of the experience. “She’s an artist with such a strong drive, who knows exactly who she is and what she wants, who pours her soul out when she sings… I’ve been in the studio with a lot of people, but no one has impressed me [the way] she has. She has extreme charisma and extreme passion when she sings.”

Can’t wait to finish our song 🖤 compartir contigo en el estudio o verte ayer actuar me inspira sooo much, love you B pic.twitter.com/TxV3J7D1QQ — R O S A L Í A (@rosaliavt) March 10, 2019

Someone else who has expressed his desire to work with Billie is Tyler, The Creator. In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1, the Odd Future rapper revealed his admiration for the youngster, as well as a desire to collaborate with her in the future.

“That bitch is big. That n**** came from nowhere,” Tyler told Lowe. “I think [her album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’] is sick. I like her. I just want her to keep doing her goddamn thing.”

“I wanna work with her,” he continued. “I don’t know what the fuck we would make, even if it don’t come out, if it’s trash, I still just wanna see what we could [do together].”

Billie then responded to the outpouring, stating her shock at Tyler’s comments. “Lmfaoooooo I would never in a billion years have thought these words would come out of this man’s mouth. Wow. I would be nothing without you Tyler… Everyone knows it.”

Another admirer of Billie’s that could well collaborate with her in the future is a certain Elton John.

Speaking to Pigeons and Planes, Elton said he was a big fan of Billie’s, and sang her praises significantly.

‘She is one for the most talented young ladies I’ve ever heard. Her album was amazing. She’s come a long way very quickly. She’s an incredible word of mouth artist. All the tracks we’ve played have been so different, and that’s what I love about her.

“There’s is no box to put you in. There are no rules. I can’t wait to see her live because she has something very special going on. Talent like hers doesn’t come along very often.”

Another possible (and mouthwatering) collaborator for future Billie Eilish material could be Thom Yorke. In a new interview, the Radiohead frontman also expressed his admiration for the teenager, simply saying: “I like Billie Eilish. She’s doing her own thing. Nobody’s telling her what to do.”

Could Dave Grohl appear on the album?

Another superstar that’s revealed himself to be a huge fan of Billie Eilish’s is a certain Dave Grohl. The Foo Fighters and Nirvana man compared Billie to his former band in relation to the connection she has with her audience.

Speaking to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino for a one-on-one discussion at PollstarLive’s conference back in February, he stated his wonder at the teenager’s live show. “I went to go see Billie Eilish not too long ago. Oh my god, man. Unbelievable. My daughters are obsessed with [her].”

Grohl was then forced to share a transcript of the conversation after referring to the “lazy paraphrasing” of the press, jumping on the comparison between Billie and Nirvana.

“For a VARIETY of reasons, and out of respect for Billie Eilish, I’d like to share the transcript of what I actually said at the Pollstar convention the other day, rather than some lazy paraphrasing that completely misses the point….ahem….” he wrote on Instagram.

“….I went to go see Billie Eilish not too long ago. Oh my god, man. Unbelievable. My daughters are obsessed with Billie Eilish. And what I’m seeing happening with my daughters is the same revolution that happened to me at their age. My daughters are listening to Billie Eilish and they’re becoming themselves through her music. She totally connects to them. So we went to go see her play at the Wiltern, and the connection that she has with her audience is the same thing that was happening with Nirvana in 1991. The people in the audience knew every word. And it was like our little secret.

“So I don’t know….and her music is hard to define! I don’t know what you call it! I try to describe her to people and I don’t know……I don’t even know what to call it. But it’s authentic. And I would call that rock n roll. So… I don’t care what sort of instruments you use to do it. When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, I’m like…shit man….rock n roll is not even close to being dead…”

Grohl then went on to compare Billie to Morrissey in an interview with Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme.

“It’s the connection she has with her audience – she’s like Morrissey,” he said. “It’s like the kids who are there at the show, and not just kids, the people that are there are just like they are so into the scene like that world.”

“Yeah, something is starting,” Homme agreed.

Is Billie Eilish touring in 2019 and 2020?

Oh yes! Eilish might only have one show left on her schedule for 2019, but her 2020 calendar is already looking pretty packed so there’s a decent chance she could drop a new song or two into the set, or chat about a new album in between songs.

Billie Eilish will play the following live shows in 2019/2020:

November 2019

16 – Corona Capital, Mexico City, Mexico

March 2020

9 – American Airlines Arena, Miami, USA

10 – Amway Center, Orlando, USA

12 – PNC Arena, Raleigh, USA

13 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, USA

15 – Madison Square Garden, New York, USA

16 – Prudential Center, Newark, USA

18 – Capital One Arena, Washington D.C., USA

19 – TD Garden, Boston, USA

20 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, USA

23 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, USA

24 – United Center, Chicago, USA

25 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, USA

27 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA

28 – Enterprise Center, St. Louis, USA

29 – Chi Health Center Omaha, Omaha, USA

April 2020

1 – Pepsi Center, Denver, USA

3 – The Forum, Los Angeles, USA

4 – The Forum, Los Angeles, USA

5 – The Forum, Los Angeles, USA

7 – Chase Center, San Francisco, USA

8 – Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, USA

10 – Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, USA

11 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada

May 2020

25 – Arena VFG, Tlajomulco De Zuñiga, Mexico

27 – Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico

30 – Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, Brazil

31 – Jeunesse Arena, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

June 2020

2 – DirecTV Arena, Tortuguitas, Argentina

3 – DirecTV Arena, Tortuguitas, Argentina

5 – MoviStar Arena, Santiago De Chile, Chile

7 – MoviStar Arena, Bogotá, Colombia

July 2020

10 – Nos Alive, Algés, Portugal

13 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

14 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

15 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

17 – Mind (Area Expo), Milan, Italy

18 – Lollapalooza Paris, Paris, France

19 – Werchter Boutique, Rotselaar, Belgium

21 – Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

22 – Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

24 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

26 – The O2, London, UK

27 – The O2, London, UK

29 – The O2, London, UK

30 – The O2, London, UK