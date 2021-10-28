JessB drops hard-hitting new single, ‘FROM THA JUMP’

New Zealand’s leading hip-hop lady JessB has dropped a new single, ‘FROM THA JUMP’, complete with a fearless music video.

On the track and video, JessB – the moniker of Jess Bourke – said via a press release that ‘FROM THA JUMP’ is about staying true to yourself from your beginning. “Everyone changes as they grow and experience different parts of life,” JessB said.

“The concept behind the song [and] the video by having ‘mini-mes’ was reflecting on how little Jess would feel about where we managed to get to so far in music. I think she would be pretty stoked.”

Drifting cars, pyrotechnics and a slew of little JessBs provide the visual accompaniment to a song of slick beats and JessB’s distinct rap rhythms.

Watch the Jodo Valley Productions clip below:

Dropping today (October 28), ‘FROM THA JUMP’ follows the release of several collaborations in 2020 – with Miiesha, Kilter and more – as well as JessB’s debut EP, ‘3 Nights in Amsterdam’, which featured the singles ‘Shut Up!’, ‘Bullseye’ and ‘Pon It’.

Back in March, JessB, along with Sydney artist Okenyo, featured on a remix of Saweetie and Doja Cat‘s ‘Best Friend’,

Notably, JessB collaborated with Baker Boy on his standout single ‘Meditjin’. Dropping in 2019, Baker Boy received the Song of the Year and Film Clip of the Year awards at the 2020 National Indigenous Music Awards for the collaboration.