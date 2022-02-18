Tash Sultana shares first single from ‘MTV Unplugged’ album, ‘Coma’

Tash Sultana has shared the first single from their forthcoming ‘MTV Unplugged, Live In Melbourne’ album — a stunning, slow cut titled ‘Coma’.

Sultana revealed the song today (February 18), which was recorded during their performance for the MTV Unplugged series in Melbourne last May. It’s an achingly beautiful acoustic track, displaying a fresh rawness and vulnerability in Sultana’s songwriting.

In the clip, we see Sultana change pace towards the latter end of the cut, when they do a few quick guitar changes and begin looping in bolder sounds. Check it out below.

Speaking of the performance in a press statement last year, Sultana said: “To be able to play an MTV Unplugged set is pretty special.”

“It’s something that everyone knows about, so I’m really looking forward to being a part of it. Also, to do it in my hometown is a massive bonus.”

Pre-orders for the limited edition vinyl are available now through Sultana’s website, with the album set to arrive on June 3.

Sultana released their last LP ‘Terra Firma’ in 2021, comprising singles ‘Sweet & Dandy’, ‘Willow Tree’ with Jerome Farah, ‘Beyond The Pine’, ‘Pretty Lady’ and ‘Greed’, among others.

NME gave the record four stars in a review, calling it “a sprawling, open-hearted statement”.

“A record driven by purpose after long months of uncertainty and introspection, ‘Terra Firma’ acts not only as a beacon of comfort, but provides moments of bliss, escapism and reconnection at a time where things are drearier and more isolating than ever,” wrote NME‘s Ali Shutler.