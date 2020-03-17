Garage rockers The Naysayers have announced a “livestream from quarantine” in lieu of the gig they were due to play at Melbourne’s Post Office Hotel.

The Melbourne band’s March 21 gig at the Coburg venue was cancelled yesterday (March 16). The Naysayers are looking to organise another show soon, but in the meantime will replace the gig with a free hour-long livestream on March 21 at 9pm.

The stream, the band say, will comprise “a set of spacey post-punk-krautrock jams fresh from album pre-production”. It will be shot from the living room of a band member, The Naysayers told NME Australia. “We’ve got mics, a mixing desk and will have a few cameras for cycling through angles,” they said.

Find the livestream here. The band will post updates on the stream on this Facebook event.

The stream is free to access, but The Naysayers encourage viewers and fans to donate to Support Act, which provides crisis relief and wellbeing support to Aussie music industry workers. The organisation has also set up a specific COVID19 Emergency Appeal.

The Naysayers are also offering expertise in live sound and video streaming to artists who would like to try livestreaming performances of their own. Those interested should contact the band via social media or email.

Yesterday, Texas electronic musician Marc Rebillet announced four livestream performances in lieu of his cancelled tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Sounds Australia was due to stage a livestream showcase of Aussie musicians bound for the now-cancelled SXSW, but called it off yesterday. “Now is not the time for an event that will bring people into close proximity,” organisers wrote in a statement.

The list of tour and festival cancellations and postponements due to the coronavirus outbreak and the consequent government-instituted ban on public gatherings continues to grow. Today, Splendour In The Grass announced it would move to October, while Groovin The Moo announced its cancellation. Violent Femmes, Dermot Kennedy, Supergrass and Dream Theater all pulled the plug on their upcoming Australian tours today as well.