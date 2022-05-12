Watch G Flip’s Chrishell Stause-starring video for new song ‘Get Me Outta Here’

G Flip — aka Georgia Flipo — is back with their second new single of the year, sharing a fiery cut titled ‘Get Me Outta Here’, with an equally spicy clip.

Flipo isn’t one to shy away from steamy music videos, and this one is no exception. Directed by Nas Bogado, it features Flipo and Chrishell Stause, of US reality show Selling Sunset, getting hot and heavy in a number of locations, including a convenience store.

The track itself is rock-tinged and grungy, fuelled by electric guitars and sharp production, as well as Flipo’s punchy drums and charged lyrics: “Get me outta here / Running outta air / I got no fucks to give.” Check it out below:

“‘GET ME OUTTA HERE’ was written about getting hurt by someone and then being so emotionally done with the drama that you just walk away, peace out, and have literally no fucks to give anymore,” Flipo said in an accompanying statement.

Flipo has been teasing the song’s release on social media for the past week, sharing behind-the-scenes clips and the single’s cover art; a ‘Get Me Outta Here’ tattoo inked by Stause herself.

Stause confirmed she was dating Flipo during the reunion episode of Selling Sunset, saying: “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me, their name is G Flip.”

“They’re non-binary so they go by ‘they/’them’, and they are an extremely talented musician,” she said. “It started because I was just going to be in their video, and it’s about this chaotic love story.”

Flipo came out as non-binary in June last year, writing in a now-deleted post on Instagram: “Looking into what it means to be non-binary had me realise that that’s who I’ve been my entire life. I’m still the exact same person, non-binary is just the best way to explain who I am and how I’ve always felt, like a gender smoothie.”

The Melbourne musician shared their debut album ‘About Us’ in 2020, followed by a number of singles over the last two years, such as ‘Not Even In Vegas’ with Thomas Headon, ‘Waiting Game’ featuring renforshort, ‘Scream’ with UPSAHL and ‘GAY 4 ME’ featuring Lauren Sanderson.