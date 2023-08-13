Today’s Wordle answer and hints for #786 on August 14

Wordle took the world by storm when it launched, and has kept players glued to their phone screens ever since. It’s such a simple concept for a puzzle game, but one that really lends itself to daily play, tasking you with guessing a five-letter word, all the while giving hints towards your progress.

Even if you’ve been playing Wordle since launch, you’ll struggle every now and then with the answer of the day. Some answers are simply harder to crack, while others may even be words you’ve literally never heard of (looking at you, CAULK).

Regardless, there’s no shame in needing a little hint every now and then. You’ll find the Wordle hint for today below, and even the answer if you’re curious. We’ll start with the hint, giving a clue as to the answer, without spoiling things too much. If you can work it out, great, but if not then feel free to check the answer and keep your Wordle streak alive and well. Here’s the Wordle answer for today:

If you’re at your wits’ end, don’t stress – here’s today’s Wordle answer.

Wordle hint and clues for today (#786, August 14)

For anyone playing catch-up, the Wordle answer for yesterday (August 13) was WRATH. If you’d like a clue before reaching for the answer below, here’s three hints for today’s Wordle answer:

This word is an adjective It means to be like a snake in appearance; long and sinuous

Begins with ‘S’

Today’s Wordle answer (August 14)

Today’s Wordle answer has one vowel and no repeating letters. The Wordle answer for today (puzzle 786 on August 14) is SNAKY.

We’ll update this page each day to ensure it’s got the latest Wordle answer, but if you don’t want to make checking a habit, there are some handy tips to work out each day’s puzzle yourself. Try to open your guesses with a word that has plenty of vowels – as mathematician Jonathan Olson identifies, some great words to use first include ‘Salet’, ‘Rance’, ‘Alter’, and ‘Crate’.

Previous Wordle answer archive

When guessing the Wordle answer for today, it can help to know what words have come before. Here’s some recent answers:

WRATH

QUICK

HELLO

EMPTY

LOVER

BULLY

BROOK

POLYP

ANODE

CHART

PARTY

BEGET

TENTH

STYLE

BATHE

CURLY

DISCO

HEART

WHEEL

HOBBY

WHALE

FROZE

BURLY

FLANK

TONIC

FLYER

DROOP

TOPAZ

CRONE

FIEND

BARGE

WHIRL

EARTH

FOLLY

ENTER

COWER

DONUT

WINDY

VENOM

IRATE

HOTEL

MOSSY

BLEEP

STRAW

ABOUT

GUEST

RODEO

GRAND

COVET

TASTE

CRANE

FROST

KAZOO

SHYLY

RANCH

STRAP

MAYBE

CRIME

PLUNK

WRONG

GUARD

AGAIN

BALSA

CRUMB

HATER

SCOUT

ENNUI

BEAST

NANNY

HUMID

JAZZY

AGILE

KNEEL

MOUSE

SKIMP

RAMEN

SWINE

BAGEL

UTTER

CLERK

IGLOO

BRASH

FLASK

GRIEF

SHORN

PLANK

LATTE

CANOE

SCARF

ACRID

SNACK

BROOM

ETHIC

COCOA

AGLOW

GHOUL

ANGER

BELOW

GUPPY

HORDE

SULKY

RANGE

PLAZA

CEDAR

CIRCA

LOGIC

METRO

JOKER

DITTO

UNZIP

BROKE

KAYAK

PLATE

THUMP

HOUND

WHIFF

DWELT

AGONY

THIEF

CARAT

BORAX

QUALM

UNDER

SNAFU

LEDGE

LOCUS

LEAFY

SMASH

RATIO

FLORA

STOCK

MARCH

EVERY

BREAD

BESET

HURRY

GUANO

UNTIE

VOTER

GROUT

STAID

DUVET

TOUGH

GLOVE

CREDO

YACHT

MEALY

CIDER

SWEEP

SURLY

BLAME

BIRTH

EMAIL

REVEL

WHERE

REGAL

HORSE

PINKY

TOXIC

TREND

SQUAT

ABOVE

MOOSE

POLKA

WORSE

SYRUP

FIFTY

ARBOR

VAGUE

RIPER

RUDDY

SWEAT

KIOSK

AVAIL

CACHE

MAGIC

GIANT

DEBUG

HEADY

STAGE

FLAIL

APPLE

NINTH

DANCE

UNLIT

TASTY

SHIRK

SCOLD

CROSS

CRAVE

FISHY

FLIRT

WORRY

BEEFY

MAIZE

COUNT

ALTER

MUCKY

CHARD

ADOPT

FROCK

SPIRE

KOALA

HUMAN

LEAPT

SEDAN

GRIMY

PIXIE

OPERA

LEMON

BELIE

SLEEK

LAYER

ANTIC

SKIRT

WHINE

MOLAR

HAVOC

IMPEL

CONDO

JUDGE

EXTRA

POISE

AORTA

EXCEL

LUNAR

THIRD

SLATE

TAPER

CHORD

PROBE

RIVAL

USUAL

SPOKE

APPLY

NAIVE

KNOCK

BRAID

INFER

JOUST

AMBER

WOKEN

ADORE

TORSO

CHAFE

EJECT

STUDY

UNDUE

TEPID

HAPPY

CLEAN

ITCHY

FEAST

DRIVE

PRIME

AXIOM

BRAVE

AVERT

GLYPH

THERE

BAKER

SNARL

MAPLE

INANE

VALET

MEDAL

UNITE

RAINY

SPELL

BEGIN

STALE

DREAM

PHOTO

ALOUD

INEPT

PINEY

APTLY

WALTZ

LIBEL

SNEAK

CARRY

FLOUT

FOGGY

FAULT

MUMMY

SPIEL

GROVE

DENIM

QUIRK

EXIST

STEIN

SPADE

CATCH

FLOOR

EQUAL

IONIC

VALID

ENJOY

HOWDY

VIGOR

DANDY

SLOTH

MARSH

BOUGH

STING

TWINE

LEAVE

SCORN

SCALD

USURP

SOGGY

BRISK

ADMIT

GRATE

GLORY

SAINT

RECAP

ALIKE

TRICE

STICK

CHUTE

PARER

DOUBT

THYME

ALPHA

BOOZE

LOFTY

THEME

CLASS

LEERY

TAUNT

WHOOP

INTER

GULLY

CHARM

FUNGI

PRIZE

ONSET

CHIEF

GAUZE

RUDER

IRONY

CLOWN

NEEDY

WOVEN

MERIT

WASTE

TREAT

SHRUG

TWANG

TWICE

GRUEL

POKER

KHAKI

HUNKY

LABEL

GLEAN

CLING

PATTY

UNFIT

SMEAR

AUDIO

BUGGY

RHYME

YOUTH

COYLY

QUART

CRAMP

BLUFF

UPSET

STOMP

MOTTO

CINCH

ELOPE

POWER

MIDGE

TRYST

APHID

BEADY

SMITE

BRINK

AWFUL

GLOAT

LOSER

CACAO

BLOWN

APRON

PRIMO

ATONE

DONOR

FLOAT

GOOSE

PIETY

GIRTH

TRAIT

FLOOD

DEPTH

FROTH

PHASE

SHOWY

CREAK

MANOR

ATOLL

BAYOU

CREPT

TIARA

ASSET

VOUCH

ALBUM

HINGE

MONEY

SCRAP

GAMER

GLASS

SCOUR

BEING

DELVE

YIELD

METAL

TIPSY

SLUNG

FARCE

GECKO

SHINE

CANNY

MIDST

BADGE

HOMER

TRAIN

HAIRY

STORY

FORGO

LARVA

TRASH

ZESTY

SHOWN

HEIST

ASKEW

INERT

OLIVE

PLANT

OXIDE

CARGO

FOYER

FLAIR

Other games like Wordle

If you find yourself struggling to land each answer every day, good news: there’s plenty of other similar games that can test your knowledge in other areas. The success of Wordle has meant that everyone has tried their hand at making similar games – even Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo chipped in to launch Weezle, which predictably tasks players with working out a lyric from the band’s songs each day.

If Weezer‘s not the band for you, there’s always Taylordle – which is the same game, except with Taylor Swift lyrics.

Staying on the subject of music, Heardle is an audio-themed take on Wordle that has fans try to guess the song of the day by listening to small snippets.

Beyond that, there’s also a battle royale, a dungeon crawler, and one that tests your knowledge of geography – so there’s plenty to choose from at the moment. There’s even a NSFW version for adults-only!

Wordle is available for free on PC and mobile.