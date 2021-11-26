‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ player learns the perils of dinosaur ownership

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has discovered that showing off fossils indoors can have some destructive side-effects, as a particularly large dinosaur exhibit has revealed.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players can dig up fossils and incrementally piece together the skeletal remains of ancient dinosaurs. These can be donated to Blathers’ museum or displayed privately, though the scale of certain displays suggest that they’re better suited to the former – or at least an outside exhibit.

That didn’t stop Twitter user MikeyTurvey (thanks, GamesRadar) from placing their spectacularly large dinosaur exhibit inside their own home within the game. The logistics of storing a full-size dinosaur skeleton in a living room may be questionable, but it’s something that Nintendo has accounted for.

For those wondering… pic.twitter.com/Z6Jl98byjv — ✨ɦəʞιɯ✨ Artist looking for work!  (@mikeyturvey) November 25, 2021

In the video shared by MikeyTurvey, it shows that the neck and head of the dinosaur doesn’t fit inside the room, and instead leaves a gaping hole in the ceiling as it breaks through.

While some Twitter users were delighted with Nintendo’s creativity in (kind of) getting the dinosaur to fit, others wanted to know if the head is visible in the upstairs of the home. To answer, MikeyTurvey posted a follow-up video showing that, unfortunately it does not, and the broken floor is purely cosmetic.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been receiving new popularity this month, since a huge 2.0 update added lots of content that fans have been asking for. One of these new additions is the fan-favourite Froggy Chair, which returned triumphantly alongside version 2.0.

In other news, Capcom has confirmed that Monster Hunter Rise for PC will include all content that was released post-launch for the Nintendo Switch. This includes a variety of strange crossover DLC (downloadable content) that stars content from titles like Sonic The Hedgehog, Street Fighter and more.