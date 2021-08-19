‘Doom Slayers Collection’ may be on its way to the Nintendo Switch

A retail listing has suggested that a Doom Slayers Collection is making its way to the Nintendo Switch with an expected release date of September 2.

First spotted by VGC, the FPS collection has been listed on Best Buy, marking the first suggestion of the collection’s existence for the Nintendo Switch.

The package includes Doom, Doom 2, Doom 3, Doom 64 and 2016’s Doom reboot, according to the retail listing. It’s priced at $49.99. Previously, the Doom Slayers Collection was released for Xbox and PlayStation, albeit without Doom 64. Before today though, there was no suggestion of the collection being released for the Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

The individual games are available to purchase from the Nintendo eShop, but this would be the first time Switch players could buy all the games as part of a physical package with only the 2016 reboot of Doom available in this way at the moment.

While there’s no official confirmation from Bethesda yet, the assumption is that the collection may be announced as part of QuakeCon. QuakeCon 2021 begins today and runs as an all-digital event on Twitch until August 21. Last week, the official schedule suggested that a “revitalised” Quake may feature alongside other upcoming Bethesda releases such as Deathloop, as well as live service games like Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls Online.

Other QuakeCon highlights planned include a celebration of The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim‘s 10th anniversary and a Doom Eternal studio update.

In recent times, free-to-play PC title Quake Champions gained an original Quake map to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series.

In other news, a new Dying Light event has added low gravity zombie-slaying.