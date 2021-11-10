‘Forza Horizon 5’ marks the “largest launch day” for Xbox Game Studios

Xbox head Phil Spencer has revealed that the launch of Forza Horizon 5 has been the “largest launch day” for Xbox Game Studios to date.

Taking to Twitter earlier today (November 10), Spencer has revealed that Forza Horizon 5 has been a huge success for Xbox Game Studios. As well as delivering Xbox Game Studios’ biggest launch day yet, the game has also attracted “4.5+million players so far across PC, cloud and console”.

The game has also broken Forza‘s own record, as Spencer adds that it’s hit three times the peak concurrent players that Forza Horizon 4 achieved.

We've invested for years in Xbox so more people can play. With 4.5+ million players so far across PC, cloud & console, Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise coming to life. Largest launch day for XGS game, peak concurrent 3x FH4 high. Thank you players & congrats to @WeArePlayground — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 10, 2021

On Monday (November 8) there were already signs that the racing game would launch well, as Forza Horizon 5 had over 800,000 people already playing it a day before full release.

As well as being a smash hit with fans, Forza Horizon 5 has found plenty of popularity with critics across the board. The title holds a Metacritic score of 91 on PC and 92 on Xbox Series X , while our own review rated it four out of five stars.

In NME‘s review, we described Forza Horizon 5 as “an incredible open-world racer that has all the high-octane action you’d possibly want”, though said that whether it was worth being bought came down to if fans wanted to explore Mexico over Forza Horizon 4‘s rendition of the UK.

Since launch, fans have been noticing plenty of positive features within the title, including a thorough set of accessibility options including sign language interpreters for cutscenes. There’s also an option to slow the game down a bit, giving players longer to react to gameplay.

In other news, Activision Blizzard contractors have been granted better pay and paid time off. Temporary workers will now receive a higher hourly rate, paid holiday breaks across Thanksgiving and winter, and more.