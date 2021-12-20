George R.R. Martin explains why he worked on ‘Elden Ring’

Author George R.R. Martin has shared what made him want to help out with “a bit of worldbuilding” on Elden Ring.

In a blog shared on Saturday (December 18), the author – best known for writing Game Of Thrones – explained how he was involved with the creation of FromSoftware‘s Elden Ring.

Martin was approached by game designer Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team “a few years back,” and was asked if he would be interested in creating “the backstory and history for a new game they were working on”.

Advertisement

Although Martin clarified he has never been hugely into video games – though mentioned he has a fondness for strategy games – he revealed the “offer was too exciting to refuse”.

On what the author has contributed to Elden Ring, Martin added the following:

“What they wanted from me was just a bit of worldbuilding: a deep, dark, resonant world to serve as a foundation for the game they planned to create.”

After doing so, he explained that he “handed off to my new friends in Japan, and they took it from there”. While linking several trailers to Elden Ring, Martin says it looks “incredible”.

Unfortunately for diehard FromSoftware fans, it could be a little difficult to get collectible editions of the game – as the collector’s edition of Elden Ring has already sold out completely in the US. Luckily, there still seem to be some available in the UK.

Advertisement

In other Elden Ring news, spoilers for the game are circulating after a jailbroken PS4 was used to mine details from the previous closed network test.

Elsewhere, a Halo Infinite pro tournament was forced to use development consoles due to issues with the supply chain for Xbox Series X|S consoles. Although the consoles are “functionally identical”, they look a bit different and are typically used for internal testing within game studios.