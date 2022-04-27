‘Starfield’ developer hints at players being able to explore space itself

A member of the Starfield development team has seemingly confirmed spaceflight will be possible in the upcoming action RPG.

Despite the game having a November 11 release date, not too much is currently known about Starfield. However, in a new interview, Bethesda Game Studios’ audio director Mark Lampert has seemingly confirmed that players will be able to explore the vastness of space and not just the planets that make up Starfield.

Lampert starts by explaining how “the music is the companion to the player in the single player game,” and that in creating it, “our sense of scale had to be totally readjusted” because as well as “making a game on a planetary surface as we have done before (they now) have these very vast distances against this black, starry background” to soundtrack.

“It is a blank canvas and a massive playground – all the pieces are there for you to write your own story,” he added.

The music of Starfield will accompany you on your greatest adventures yet. In today’s Into the Starfield, learn about its creation from composer @InonZur and @BethesdaStudios Audio Director Mark Lampert. pic.twitter.com/3h0jC36yME — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) April 26, 2022

It’s previously been confirmed that there will be a persuasion mechanic drawn from The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion in Starfield and that it’s also inspired by “older, hardcore RPGs”.

As of right now, Starfield is coming to Game Pass in November this year as one of the big Xbox holiday releases, with fans expecting to hear more about the game in the summer.

A recent profile on Bethesda‘s website focused on Starfield lead designer and writer Emil Pagliarulo also gave us more of an insight into the upcoming RPG. In the profile, Pagliarulo said that “it’s been so awe-inspiring watching Starfield morph into this amazing game, little by little, and with us covering so much new ground.” He also said that he believes “players are going to lose their minds” when they finally get to play the game.

