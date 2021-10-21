‘Starfield’ developer reveals the factions you’ll be sharing the cosmos with

Bethesda has shared more on the sci-fi setting of Starfield, including details on the area’s chequered history and what factions players can expect to meet.

In a video titled ‘Starfield – The Settled Systems’, Bethesda Game Studios’ design director Emil Pagliarulo has opened up about the setting of Starfield (thanks, PCGamesN).

Starfield will be set in 2330 “in a relatively small pocket of the Milky Way”, though much of the game’s setting is established through the actions of a major war around 20 years prior.

The two largest factions within the game – the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective – fought in a “bloody colony war” around 2310. While the war is over by the time Starfield begins, both factions remain in an “uneasy peace” and the effects of the war are still felt.

“The Settled Systems are still pretty dangerous – there are plenty of human threats out there”, adds Pagliarulo.

These human factions include the “Ecliptic mercenaries, the pirates of the Crimson Fleet, violent spaces, or even the fanatical religious zealots of House Va’ruun”.

The player is a new member of a faction called Constellation, which is “committed to uncovering the mysteries of the galaxy” and sends the player to the furthest reaches of the explorable universe to do so.

The video also includes plenty of concept art for some of the factions within Starfield, as well as artwork for settlements in the game.

Earlier in the month, Todd Howard announced that Starfield will feature “over 300 actors and over 150,000 lines of dialogue“, which is more than double the amount used for Skyrim. Back in August, a Microsoft exec reiterated that Starfield would not be coming to PlayStation.

In other news, server transfers have finally been added to New World following weeks of delays. Players will be able to use one free token to move server, after which the feature will cost money.