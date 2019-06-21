The Boss pipped The Queen of Pop to the top spot

Bruce Springsteen has beaten Madonna to take the Number 1 slot on the Official Albums Chart with his latest release, ‘Western Stars.’

Springsteen’s 19th studio album finished 25,000 combined sales ahead of Madonna’s ‘Madame X’, her 14th studio album. ‘Western Stars’ is Springsteen’s first album of new material since 2011 and The Boss’ 11th UK Number 1.

‘Western Stars’ became the fastest selling album on physical formats of the year so far, selling over 45,000 copies on CD and vinyl in its first week of release.

In a review of the album, NME said: “Majestic in its scale, but traditional in its subject matter and narratives, ‘Western Stars’ is a wonderful thing. It perfectly leads into his reunion with the E Street Band, with whom he’ll be heading into the studio to work on album 20 later this year. The Boss rambles on; on this evidence, his next journey will be some trip.”

Madonna still holds the record for the most Number 1 albums by a female artist, with 12 Number 1 albums to date.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Elsewhere in the charts, Bastille are at number 4 with ‘Doom Days’ and 40 years after its original release, Joy Division’s anniversary reissue of ‘Unknown Pleasures’ receives a Top 40 placing for the first time, entering at Number 5.

In the Official Singles Chart meanwhile, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s ‘I Don’t Care’ is still Number 1, making it 6 weeks on the top spot for the duo.

Last week, Sheeran announced the full track listing and guest appearances for his new album, ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’, which is set for release on July 12.

Cardi B, Travis Scott, Skrillex, and Stormzy are all set to feature, while one song, ‘Remember The Name’, will boast contributions from both Eminem and 50 Cent.

In a press release, Sheeran said: “I’m a huge fan of all of the artists I worked with on the album. Whether I’ve been following them since the beginning of their careers, or had their albums on repeat, they’re artists that inspire me and all bring something special to each track. Can’t wait for you to hear it!”