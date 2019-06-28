The official soundtrack for BTS’ new mobile game, ‘BTS World’, is out now

It includes a brand-new song, ‘Heartbeat’

BTS have released the full soundtrack to their new mobile game, ‘BTS World’. It collects 14 tracks, including the instrumentals featured on the app – listen to the album below.

The K-pop juggernauts have spent the past few weeks drip-feeding fans tracks from the album. The seven-member outfit kicked things off at the start of June with ‘Dream Glow’, their collaboration with Charli XCX, and followed up with the Zara Larsson-assisted track, ‘A Brand New Day’. Last Friday (June 21), BTS dropped the soundtrack’s third single ‘All Night’, featuring Juice WRLD.

Included on the album is a brand-new song, ‘Heartbeat’. Unlike the previous releases, this track features appearances from all seven members. It’s produced by longtime collaborator DJ Swivel – who worked on the group’s 2018 ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ LP – and co-written by one of BTS’ members, RM.

A music video for ‘Heartbeat’ also arrived alongside the soundtrack. The dreamy, fantasy-filled visual stitches together clips of each member on different adventures, with footage from their current world tour interspersed throughout. It closes with a touching message dedicated to their fans that reads: “See you there again, where we first met in 2012.” Watch the video here:

BTS are not done, though. They’re continuing their hot streak by teasing a fresh Japanese single, ‘Light’. The song, which was announced with a short clip on YouTube, is due out next Wednesday (July 3).

Meanwhile, you can stream ‘BTS World: Original Soundtrack’ below.