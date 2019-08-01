Corey Taylor remembers “scavenging for food” on Slipknot’s first ever tour

Masked metallers are due to return to the UK in 2020

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has admitted that he would often scavenge for food during their first tour in 1999.

The singer, who recently brought his band to perform at Knotfest Roadshow, also said the band had a “strong work ethic” which still remains even today.

“None of us are as young as we used to be (laughs). I can remember waking up every morning and scavenging for food,” he told Full Metal Jackie. “We lived off of cans of tuna fish and a giant bag of goldfish crackers that someone had just left in our bus. I mean, it was the size of a pillow – so we lived off of that for about a month.”

Taylor added: “We didn’t care about being tired. We didn’t care about the travel, we didn’t care about anything other than doing it. We had waited our whole lives for this shot and when the opportunity came, we knew that it didn’t stop with that. We had to earn it all, and that’s still the way it is to this day. That work ethic will always be the same, as long as this band is this band. That’s something I’m very proud of.”

Slipknot recently made their UK return at Download Festival. “That’s what this band has become to people over the years: life-giving,” NME wrote in a review of the headline set.

The band also recently confirmed that they’ll be returning to Europe for a massive tour in 2020.

Slipknot’s new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘ is scheduled to arrive on August 9. The band’s sixth LP follows 2014’s ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’.

Earlier today (August 1), it was revealed Slipknot fans could now wear the band’s masks through a special AR camera filter.

Through Facebook, users can superimpose various members of the band’s masks onto their faces.