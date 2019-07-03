Listen to BTS’ new Japanese single, ‘Lights’

The release also includes new versions of ‘Boy With Luv’ and ‘Idol’

After weeks of teasing, BTS have finally dropped their brand-new Japanese single titled ‘Lights’. The uplifting power ballad arrives alongside a visually stunning music video. Watch it below.

The dreamy clip finds the K-pop superstars at a movie theatre watching a film about themselves, also titled Lights. Strange things start to occur during the screening: The group discover secret passageways, time appears to stand still and inanimate objects begin floating around the cinema.

‘Lights’ was launched alongside Japanese-language renditions of the group’s previous singles, ‘Boy With Luv’ and ‘Idol.’ The Korean versions of the latter two songs were originally released on BTS’ chart-topping albums, ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ and ‘Love Yourself: Answer’, respectively.

The new single comes just a week after the release of the official soundtrack for their new mobile game, ‘BTS World’. The 14-track OST includes songs such as ‘All Night’ with Juice WRLD and ‘Brand New Day,’ featuring Zara Larsson, as well as instrumental tracks that feature in the game.

Besides their musical ventures, the septet also recently announced the forthcoming release of their third concert film, Bring the Soul: The Movie, which hits theatres worldwide on August 7.