Sam Fender completes Boardmasters 2024 line-up as Courteeners, Kate Nash and many more join the bill

Sam Fender will perform at this year’s Boardmasters 2024, alongside Courteeners, Kate Nash and many more.

The first wave of artists was announced last year, with Stormzy, Chase & Status and Becky Hill leading the line-up. This year’s edition of the festival will be held between August 7-11, and take place on the usual sites on the Cornish Coast – Watergate Bay and Fistral Beach.

Fender’s appearance at the festival has been teased in recent weeks, with his lyrics being projected onto the cliffs around Newquay.

Advertisement

Declan McKenna will also join the line-up alongside Wunderhorse, NewDad and many others.

Check out the full list of new additions, along with the day splits here:

YOUR SECOND WAVE OF ACTS ARE HERE🌊🎉 Your Saturday headliner, @samfendermusic, joins @thecourteeners, @DeclanMcKenna, Overmono, @katenash, @LBitchos, @RoyelOtis, plus many more still to be announced across 11 stages.🎵⁠ FINAL camping tickets are on sale now. pic.twitter.com/ZteXUnr8zZ — Boardmasters (@boardmasters) February 1, 2024

Pre-sale tickets for Boardmasters 2024 are available now. Visit here to find tickets.

Last year’s headliners for Boardmasters included Lorde, Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine, and the event ran between August 9-13. Visit here to check out NME’s images of the 2023 edition.

In other news, Fender recently teamed up with Noah Kahan on a collaborative new single, ‘Homesick’. The US singer-songwriter recently teased a joint song with a mystery artist, with many fans correctly guessing that Fender was singing on it. Later, the ‘Seventeen Going Under’ star confirmed the collab on social media.

Advertisement

Fender also recently shared a soulful new song called ‘Iris’, taken from the soundtrack to the film Jackdaw.

It was the first new material from Fender following on his 2021 second album ‘Seventeen Going Under‘ – named as NME‘s Album Of The Year.

Fans have been awaiting news of Fender’s third album after he celebrated his Newcastle shows by offering pre-orders of a special edition of the record to fans.

Speaking to NME about what to expect from his third album back in 2022, Fender described the new music as sounding “very pretty” with a strong “singer-songwriter” vibe. Despite graduating to stadiums and festival headline slots, Fender said that he wasn’t planning on writing music purely to fill huge venues.

“If I try and force myself to write stadium songs, we could end up fucking it I think,” he admitted. “Instead, I want to write about the stories that I have and the place that I’m mentally at in my life at this point. And I’ve had a lot to write about.”