Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo has built his own streaming platform, Weezify

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has built a streaming platform to host thousands of Weezer demos.

The tracks were originally released in 2020 as part of Cuomo’s “web programming class”.

Available to buy in era-bundles, the demos range from Cuomo’s musical ventures pre-Weezer all the way through to 2017’s ‘Pacific Daydream’. Now, he’s built an app to play those demos and called it Weezify. It’s available on the Apple Store and through Google Play.

“A Spotify-like player for all of Rivers Cuomo’s demos (1975 – 2017),” reads the description. “Close to 3,500 demos. Follow curated playlists. Create playlists of your favourites. I made this app myself. It took me all of 2021 to make. I hope you enjoy it.”

Cuomo spoke to NME last year about life in lockdown. “I’m a real introvert and I’m perfectly happy to be at home all the time working on music and computer programming,” he said. “I got my family here, my parents live next door, so this is actually an ideal lifestyle for me.

As well as developing apps, Weezer have been working on a four-album project called ‘Seasons’.

Each of the project’s albums is due to be released on the first day of every season in 2022, and will feature its own unique style. For example, one of the four records will be inspired by Elliot Smith. Another will be inspired by Weezer themselves.

In an appearance on Good Morning America, Cuomo said: “Spring is kind of like happy chill,” he said of the springtime LP. “And then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall.” He went on to add the aforementioned “Elliott Smith-style” album will be a “sad acoustic” release that will arrive for winter.

In June, Weezer are scheduled to return to the Hella Mega Tour alongside Green Day and Fall Out Boy after the original European run of shows was delayed due to COVID-19.