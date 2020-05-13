‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’: gameplay, weapons, playlists, season updates and everything you need to know

Infinity Ward has taken the gaming world by storm with its new battle royale title, Call Of Duty: Warzone. Since its release on March 10, the game has already surpassed the 60 million players mark in just over two months.

As Call Of Duty: Warzone continues to evolve with new features each week – there’s the addition of different squad sizes, weapons, gameplay styles, seasons, playlist types and more – keep up to date with all the latest news here.

Read on for everything we know so far about Call Of Duty: Warzone.

What’s the latest news?

Infinity Ward brings back helicopters in new update, alongside playlist refresh

Call Of Duty: Warzone swaps Plunder Trios for Blood Money Trios

Season 3 of Call Of Duty Warzone launches with new weapons and refreshed Battle Pass

What is Call Of Duty: Warzone?

Call Of Duty: Warzone is a battle royale game that was developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision on March 10, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Narrative-wise, the game is loosely connected to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, of which it also shares assets with.

Warzone is the second battle royale instalment in the long-running Call Of Duty series, following the “Blackout” mode in 2018’s Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4.

What are the features of Call Of Duty: Warzone?

Call Of Duty: Warzone takes place in a city called Verdansk, which includes several different named sectors and zones, as well as hundreds of unique landmarks. Each match can also support up to 150 players, which exceeds the size of similar titles such as Fortnite (100 players), PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (100 players) and Apex Legends (60 players).

Moreover, death in Warzone does not equate to an automatic loss like other battle royales. Instead, players are sent to a “Gulag” where they battle one-on-one with other fallen players for a second chance to be respawned.

Besides the standard battle royale gameplay, Warzone also features a mode called Plunder where players compete to gather the most cash by the end of the match. Abilities such as Cash Deposit Helipads and bonus rounds are activated when teams reach a certain amount in total cash.

The two modes also feature small missions called Contracts that squads can complete during a match in order to gain rewards such as loot items, special abilities and cash. The assignments range from hunting down an enemy player, scavenging for special supply boxes and recon tasks akin to King of the Hill modes.

What is the current playlist for Call Of Duty: Warzone?

The latest playlist for Call Of Duty: Warzone was refreshed on May 9. It replaced battle royale Solo with battle royale Stimulus Solos, where the “Gulag” feature is disabled. The patch also re-introduced helicopters, which were removed days earlier.

On May 6, Infinity Ward switched Plunder Trios with Blood Money Trios, which awards players more cash for taking down players in Plunder mode. The update also removed helicopters from the game after players discovered a game-breaking exploit.

The playlist was updated on April 30, alongside the launch of Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone. It featured four play modes: Quads, Trios, Solos and Plunder Trios.

What is the latest season of Call Of Duty: Warzone?

Season 3 Reloaded of Call Of Duty: Warzone launched on April 30. The large 13GB mid-season update added a new contract type called Most Wanted, which places a target on a player in exchange for bonuses should they survive. However, the contract type was removed just a day later on May 1 after player feedback.

The update also included new weapons, and fresh modes such as Gunfight Knives Only, Demolition and Gun Game Reloaded. The playlist was also refreshed and included Quads, Trios, Solos and Plunder Trios.

Season 3 gets reloaded. Here's a look at what arrives today in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/NHznAx2cNl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 29, 2020

The original Season 3 of Warzone arrived on April 8. One of the biggest changes was the addition of Quads mode. However, it had initially replaced Trios, which Warzone launched with, but Trios was eventually brought back in mid-April. Other additions were a slew of new vehicle skins as well as other cosmetic enhancements.

The Season 3 Battle Pass also dropped on the same date. It included blueprints for weapons such as handgun Cerastes, legendary assault rifle Beefeater and legendary spinner Witching Hour.

When will the next Call Of Duty: Warzone season be released?

Every season of Call Of Duty: Warzone runs for roughly eight weeks. As Season 3 launched on April 8, Season 4 is expected to arrive sometime in early June. Moreover, the current Battle Pass is also scheduled to expire on June 2.

Is Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare required to play Warzone?

Call Of Duty: Warzone is a standalone free-to-play title that does not require players to own Modern Warfare. However, players who already own Modern Warfare will be able to access Warzone through that game’s menu with no extra download required.

Does Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare progress carry over to Warzone?

All progress from Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, including weapon experience, items unlocked through gameplay and Battle Pass tiers, will be carried over to Warzone. Additionally, Warzone-only players will also have their progress transferred to Modern Warfare, should they ever decide to purchase it.

Is there cross-platform play for Call Of Duty: Warzone?

Much like Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, cross-platform play is available for Warzone. This means players on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be competing against one another in the same matches. The game also supports cross-platform save progression.