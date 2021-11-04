DZ Deathrays drop new single ‘Say It To My Face’, deluxe reissue of ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’

DZ Deathrays have released an expanded version of their latest album, ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’, sharing with it a lively new single titled ‘Say It To My Face’.

The new song roars to life with a bright, sunkissed melody and soaring chorus underpinned by a raw, rumbling bassline, melding the Brisbane trio’s dance-punk roots with the grungier flavours of their more recent offerings. At the core of the track is a white-hot guitar solo evocative of Blur, who DZ recently covered.

Take a look at the music video for ‘Say It To My Face’, directed by Steve Lattuca and produced by Yiani Andrikidis, below:

In a press release, frontman Shane Parsons said that DZ had first written ‘Say It To My Face’ for an eventual follow-up to the ‘Positive Rising’ project, “but really felt like it belonged alongside tracks like ‘Still No Change’ and ‘Golden Retriever’.”

He described the cut as “an indie punk track with snarl but an underlying tone of love and acceptance”.

Alongside ‘Say It To My Face’, the deluxe edition of ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’ features an acoustic version of ‘Fired Up’ (the first single DZ released from the original album) as well as remixes of ‘Make Yourself Mad’ and ‘Skeleton Key’, both minted by the band themselves.

The album was initially released back in July via I Oh You, and also featured singles ‘All Or Nothing’, ‘Fear The Anchor’ (a collaboration with Melbourne genre-bender Ecca Vandal) and ‘Golden Retriever’. A long-awaited tour in support of it is set to kick off next March, with 11 shows booked to go down along the east coast. Tickets and details for the whole run can be found on DZ Deathrays’ website.

The band are gearing up to release an eight-bit video game titled Dive Bar Superstars, based on their career and coded from scratch by drummer Simon Ridley. The game was supposed to launch last month on iOS and Android devices, but has since been postponed to November 19 due to an “ownership dispute over the rights to DZ Deathrays” involving “a certain fruit based tech company”.

It was also recently announced that DZ will perform alongside The Wiggles’ original line-up on an 18+ arena tour. The beloved children’s band will kick off a seven-date run next January, with DZ slated to open the Brisbane show.