Thornhill cancel international tour dates, announce departure of guitarist Matt Van Duppen

Thornhill have announced the cancellation of their upcoming international tour plans, as well as the departure of longstanding guitarist Matt Van Duppen.

The Melbourne group had long been preparing for a tour of the UK and Europe, with a run of 29 shows – where they’d perform alongside Bury Tomorrow, August Burns Red and Miss May I – scheduled to run between October 21 and November 26. In a statement shared to social media, Thornhill opened up to fans about feeling “mentally burnt out” after they’d returned to the touring circuit earlier this year, leading them to back out of the trek.

The group admitted they were recently “forced to consider the longevity of the band”, noting that they’ve opted to step back from international touring in order to “recharge and be ready to go again in 2023”.

Advertisement

Thornhill continued with an apology to August Burns Red, Bury Tomorrow and “their respective teams” – acknowledging “the frustration that comes with a last minute change of line-up” – as well as “anyone who was excited to see us on the run”. They assured that latter group, however, that they “are working with our agent to find another European tour opportunity for next year”.

The band still plan to forge ahead with their upcoming Australian tour dates: they’ll perform 11 shows with The Butterfly Effect from Friday September 30 through to Sunday October 16, and all three dates of the Good Things festival in December. The Melbourne edition of the festival – primed to go ahead on Friday December 2 – will be Thornhill’s final show with Van Duppen.

The guitarist – who joined Thornhill in 2017, replacing former player Sam Anderson – will not appear with the band during their tour with The Butterfly Effect. At the time of writing, it’s unclear if he’ll be replaced by a fill-in (or new full-time member), or if Thornhill plan to continue to as a four-piece. NME has reached out to the band for clarification and comment.

Van Duppen will still be an integral part of Thornhill’s operation, as the group noted in their statement that he’s “stepping aside from performing and touring with us to focus on management of the band back home”. They continued: “We thank him for his contribution to the band over the last [five] years and wish him the best.”

Have a read of the band’s full statement below:

Hey everyone, we have some rather unfortunate news to share with you all. Firstly, to our friends in the UK & Europe,… Posted by Thornhill on Friday, September 16, 2022

Advertisement

The announcement comes amid a string of hiccups in Thornhill’s year of touring. Back in July, two of the dates on their national ‘Heroine’ tour – in Canberra and Hobart – were performed instrumentally due to frontman Jacob Charlton being diagnosed with laryngitis. Later that month, the band were forced to back out of their first two US tour dates with Erra, after all of their equipment was lost in transit.

Nevertheless, the band have enjoyed an otherwise successful year: they released ‘Heroine’ back in June via UNFD, coming in at Number Three on the ARIA Albums Chart and selling out most of the dates on their aforementioned headline tour. The record spawned four singles: ‘Casanova’, ‘Arkangel’, ‘Hollywood’ and ‘Raw’.

Thornhill also made waves with their appearance on triple j’s Like A Version in April, for which they performed a cover of the Muse hit ‘Supermassive Black Hole’.