WAAX cancel remaining 13 dates of Australian tour

WAAX have cancelled the remaining 13 dates of their current national tour, including this week’s hometown shows in Brisbane and on the Sunshine Coast.

In a group statement shared on social media last night (November 2), the band wrote: “The reasoning behind this decision is deeply personal, and was one of the most difficult we’ve had to make as a band. We are sorry to everyone who has purchased tickets.”

Those aforementioned hometown shows were scheduled to go down this Friday and Saturday (November 4 and 5), respectively, and would have been followed by an Adelaide show and two in WA next week. Also affected are the band’s New South Welsh dates in Newcastle and Erina, northern Queensland shows in Mackay, Townsville and Cains, and Victorian shows in Ballarat, Melbourne and Torquay.

Ticketholders for those dates will have refunds issued automatically, with the band saying in their statement that those will be processed “shortly”. They also promised that new tour dates will lined up in 2023, after they take “a much needed break”. They performed nine of the 22 shows that were announced back in August, with the most recent going down on Saturday October 22 on the Gold Coast.

See the band’s statement below:

In addition to their own tour, WAAX were scheduled to play an acoustic show at Sydney’s Crowbar on Sunday November 20. It’s unclear if the band will still appear at this gig, at which they’re booked to perform alongside Phil Jamieson (of Grinspoon), Lindsay McDougall (of Frenzal Rhomb), Tyler Richardson (of Luca Brasi), Jamie Hay and Jono Barwick; NME has reached out for clarification.

Until now, WAAX had been touring in support of their second album, ‘At Least I’m Free’, which arrived back in August via Dew Process. It was supported by four singles: ‘Most Hated Girl’, ‘Read Receipts’, ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Help Me Hell’.

NME featured ‘At Least I’m Free’ in its roundup of the best local releases from August, writing that “by throwing caution to the wind on LP2, [WAAX have] created something that will truly stun their fans, but also have them hitting replay for hours on end”.

The write-up continued: “There are glimmers of melodic indie-rock on ‘Read Receipts’ and ‘Same Bitch’, summery pop on ‘No Doz’ and colourful synth-work on ‘A Man Like Me’, while ‘Dangerous’ nods to ‘90s piano-pop and ‘Jeff On The Streets’ allows the band’s two guitarists to unleash their freaky sides.”

Shortly after the album dropped, frontwoman Marie “Maz” DeVita joined In Hearts Wake for their appearance on triple j’s Like A Version, where they covered ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’ by Billie Eilish.

WAAX’s cancelled tour dates include:

NOVEMBER

Friday 4 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Saturday 5 – Sunshine Coast, Eleven

Thursday 10 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Friday 11 – Fremantle, Freo Social

Saturday 12 – Bunbury, Prince Of Wales

Friday 18 – Newcastle, The Cambridge

Saturday 19 – Erina, Sunken Monkey

Friday 25 – Mackay, Seabreeze Hotel

Saturday 26 – Townsville, The Warehouse

Sunday 27 – Cairns, Edgehill Tavern

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 – Ballarat, Volta

Friday 2 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday 3 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel