Slash: “Most of everything that Guns N’ Roses did would’ve gotten us cancelled in this day and age”

Slash has said that he reckons that Guns N’ Roses wouldn’t be able to get away with their behaviour in their ’80s heyday in 2023, otherwise they would be “cancelled”.

Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment to promote his new book, The Collection: Slash, the iconic guitarist discussed his decision to leave some of his more risque anecdotes out of its pages, believing that it would lead to controversy because some of their behaviour would not “fare well” today. Slash had previously discussed some of the band’s more scandalous moments in his 2007 self-titled memoir.

When asked by the interviewer if he’s “thought about” what to include, the musician responded: “I haven’t actually . . . thought about it in that context. I mean, I really, to be honest, I haven’t really thought about all that [scandalous stuff] that much recently.

“But now that you mention it, most of everything that [Guns N’ Roses] did would’ve gotten us cancelled in this day and age. We would not have fared well in this environment, for sure – I mean, on so many different levels.”

He continued: “But I mean, a lot of things from back then would not be what you consider acceptable at this moment in time. … I’m just glad that we didn’t have the internet back then! It would’ve been a different world altogether. But anyway, I don’t dwell on all that stuff. It just is what it is.”

It was confirmed late last year that Guns N’ Roses would headline British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park for the first time in the summer in what will be the 10th anniversary of the concert series. The rockers will top the bill on Friday, June 30.

They join the previously announced Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band, Billy Joel, Pink with special guest Gwen Stefani, Take That and BLACKPINK on the BST Hyde Park billing for 2023 so far.

The band have also reportedly been lined up for this year’s Glastonbury, with bassist Duff McKagan seemingly confirming they would be headlining last month. While discussing their summer plans on the radio, McKagan discussed the aforementioned London show, then adding: “…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic.” He offered no further explanation.