Paramore become first female-fronted band to win Best Rock Album at Grammys 2024

Paramore has become the first female-fronted band to claim the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album.

The Tennessean trio took home the prize for their 2023 album ‘This Is Why’, beating Foo Fighters‘ ‘But Here We Are’, Greta Van Fleet‘s ‘Starcatcher’, Metallica’s ’72 Seasons’ and Queens of the Stone Age’s ‘In Times New Roman’ .

They are now the first female-fronted band to win the award, though it has previously been won by solo female artists Alanis Morrissette and Sheryl Crow in the ’90s.

The album’s title track also won the award for Best Alternative Music Performance, bringing Paramore’s total number of Grammy Awards to three. They previously won Best Rock Song for ‘Ain’t It Fun’ in 2015.

The band themselves didn’t attend the ceremony but shared a photo of themselves eating cake at home in celebration of their win.

Elsewhere at the 2024 Grammys, Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career. Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus, while Dua Lipa premiered her new single ‘Training Season’ at the event.

Meanwhile, Tracy Chapman joined Luke Combs on stage for their first joint performance of ‘Fast Car’ and SZA – the most-nominated artist at this year’s event – also performed her songs ‘Snooze’ and ‘Kill Bill’, bringing Tarantino energy to the Grammys stage. Miley Cyrus gave the first televised performance of her hit single ‘Flowers’, Olivia Rodrigo brought ‘Vampires’ to the Grammys stage, and Billie Eilish dressed as a vintage Barbie for her performance.

Taylor Swift announced a new album, ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’, as she won Best Pop Vocal Album, and U2 took the audience inside their Las Vegas Sphere residency.

Killer Mike seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap as he swept up three trophies at the premiere ceremony. The rapper was reportedly arrested shortly after his wins.