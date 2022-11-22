Lime Cordiale pay tribute to Colin Hay with stirring new single ‘Colin’

Lime Cordiale have returned with another new tune, diving into uncharted territory with the emotive ‘Colin’ – a tribute to one of the band’s earliest inspirations (and now close friend), Men At Work frontman Colin Hay.

READ MORE: How Australian indie duo Lime Cordiale made a record with Hollywood royalty Idris Elba

It’s one of the band’s more ballad-like efforts, with an undulating, folk-influenced melody that’s accentuated with soaring violins.

In a press release, co-frontman Louis Leimbach noted that the song “started and finished” with Hay, who he said “has been an inspiration to us since [our] high school years”. He continued: “His solo acoustic stuff is so bloody stunning. We got introduced to him in LA and now he invites us over for croissants whenever we head back there.”

Advertisement

Hay actually has a guest spot on the track, coming in for its riveting crescendo to sing the final chorus. Elaborating on the single’s origins – and how Hay himself came to be involved – Leimbach’s brother Oli said: “During lockdown Colin would go live on Instagram with his guitar. One day I picked up my guitar and played along with him and that afternoon wrote the start of this tune.

“It’s not about Colin but he started the creation of this song, so we asked him to finish it by singing the final chorus.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Colin’ – directed and produced by Jack Shepherd, and also featuring a cameo from Hay – below:

‘Colin’ is Lime Cordiale’s third standalone single for 2022, following the April release of ‘Facts Of Life’ and the July release of ‘Country Club’. They all follow on from January’s ‘Cordi Elba’, a six-track EP with actor Idris Elba that featured the singles ‘Apple Crumble’, ‘What’s Not To Like’ and ‘Unnecessary Things’. The first of those three was also covered by The Wiggles for their tribute album ‘ReWiggled’.

This Saturday (November 26), the band will perform at this year’s Wine Machine festival in WA’s Swan Valley. They’ll chase it up with an appearance at the Adelaide 500 next Friday (December 2), before playing the second Wine Machine date – set to go down in McLaren Vale, SA – on December 17.

Advertisement

They’ll close the year out with festival sets at Beyond The Valley and NYE In The Park, with the last four Wine Machines spread out between January and April.