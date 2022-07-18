Splendour In The Grass 2022: what you need to know about the festival’s return – lineup, tickets, sideshows and more

Outdoor festival-goers, camping enthusiasts and music lovers, it’s time to rejoice. After two years of what seemed like never-ending postponements, Splendour In The Grass is finally returning for three days of festivities in the North Byron Parklands.

The staple Australian music festival first started out in 2001 and has staged a myriad of immense international and Australian talent. Past editions have seen the likes of Powderfinger, Coldplay, Queens of The Stone Age, Sonic Youth, Kanye West, Lorde, Kendrick Lamar and many more take the stage for headline performances.

With a total of 12 stages to choose from, there’s a wide variety of sounds and spaces to best suit your festival needs. So, get your favourite festival outfits ready and gear up for Splendour’s return.

Here’s everything you need to know about Splendour In The Grass ahead of its return.

Latest news:

Who is on the Splendour In The Grass 2022 line-up?

Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator will be the three headlining acts for July 22 (Friday), July 23 (Saturday), and July 24 (Sunday) respectively.

Joining the headliners are international acts such as Liam Gallagher, Kacey Musgraves, Yungblud, Jungle, Wet Leg, Glass Animals, Aitch, Jack Harlow, JPEGMAFIA, Duke Dumont and many more.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs were part of the original lineup and had sideshows scheduled, but pulled out due to health issues. In a statement on July 15, the New York trio shared: “The disappointment weighs heavily on us, we apologize for such disappointing news. We’ve been waiting a long time to see you again and we hope to return soon to fulfill our commitments in good health and spirits for you.”

The Avalanches have been tapped to replace Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ allocated time slot on Friday (July 22).

Other Australian artists like DMA’s, Ruel, Cub Sport, Violent Soho, The Jungle Giants, Methyl Ethel, Alice Ivy, Amyl And The Sniffers, Julia Stone and G Flip make up some of the other local artists playing in their home country.

The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator were announced to headline the 2020 iteration of Splendour, before it was postponed the first time that June. Flume was also booked to headline, but dropped out when it was rescheduled for 2021. Gorillaz were announced then, and all three headliners were retained when the 2021 iteration was again postponed.

Here’s the complete, most up to date line-up:

Friday

Gorillaz

The Avalanches

Kacey Musgraves

DMA’s

Dillon Francis

Yungblud

Ruel

Jungle

Orville Peck

Cub Sport

Sofi Tukker

Baker Boy

Hooligan Hefs

Confidence Man

Maxo Kream

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Miiesha

Sly Withers

Starcrawler

Fazerdaze

George Alice

1300

Dena Amy

Luen

Aywy

Still Woozy

Joy Crookes

Wet Leg

Renforshort

May-A

Flowerkid

The Buoys

Saturday

The Strokes

Glass Animals

Violent Soho

Tim Minchin

Jack Harlow

The Jungle Giants

Oliver Tree

Tom Misch

Ruby Fields

JPEGMafia

Methyl Ethel

Stella Donnelly

The Chats

Biig Piig

Chillinit

Triple One

PUP

Tai Verdes

Hinds

Alice Ivy

Budjerah

Tasman Keith

The Lazy Eyes

Jordan Brando

Honey Point

Carolina Gasolina

Myd

Mildlife

Jarreau Vandal

Brame & Hamo

Banoffee

Moktar

Stevan

Dro Carey & DJ Scorpion

Pricie

Pink Matter

Memphis LK (DJ)

Sunday

Tyler, The Creator

Liam Gallagher

Duke Dumont

Mura Masa

Amyl And The Sniffers

Aitch

G Flip

Grinspoon

Parquet Courts

Tierra Whack

Julia Stone

Genesis Owusu

Pond

Holly Humberstone

Alex The Astronaut

Northeast Party House

Mo’ju

The Snuts

Sycco

Dayglow

JK-47

King Stingray

Mickey Kojak

Shantan Wantan Ichiban

AK Sports

Munasib

Bad//Dreems

Shannon & The Clams

Babe Rainbow

Big Twisty & The Funk Nasty

Jeff The Brotherhood

The Soul Movers

Mylee Grace

Andy Golledge

Charlie Collins

Where is Splendour In The Grass 2022 being held? How do I get to the festival grounds?

This year’s Splendour In The Grass will once again be held in the North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, where the festival has been hosted since 2013. It’s roughly a 20-minute drive from Byron Bay. Splendour will be offering charter bus services, for which tickets are available here.

As indicated on the festival’s website, bus services can change without prior notice at any given time. Punters must purchase their tickets online before boarding the bus. All passes will be for a two-way return trip, with different price ranges based on pick-up and drop-off locations. Head over to Splendour’s charter information page to view its time slots and planned routes.

Festival-goers can also travel to North Byron Parklands via taxi and rideshare apps, with designated drop-off zones.

If you’re flying in for the festival, you can book flights to Ballina Byron Gateway Airport, located roughly 40 minutes from North Byron Parklands. Flying to Gold Coast Airport and Brisbane Airport is also a viable option – though the former is 44 kilometres away from the festival grounds, while the latter is 150 kilometres away.

For further information and updates regarding charter bus services, visit Splendour’s travelling information page here.

How can I buy tickets for Splendour In The Grass 2022?

Unfortunately, the festival has been completely sold out since December. However, not all hope is lost as there are a limited number of resale tickets available via Splendour’s official resale facility.

The facility opened on April 26, with sellers listing the tickets they wish to sell until July 11. Buyers can purchase listed tickets, subjected to availability, from now right up to July 18.

Head over to Moshtix in order to snap the tickets up, or sign up for updates in the event they become available for purchase.

What are the set times?

Splendour released its set times and site map on July 7, confirming that the gates will open at 10AM on Friday (July 22) to the general public and Thursday (July 21) for attendees who are camping onsite. On Thursday, a light performance lineup featuring DJs and stand-up comedians will take place across four stages – starting at 4PM and ending at 12AM.

They have also announced that headlining acts Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator will be performing 90-minute sets at the Amphitheatre stage beginning at 10:30PM on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

On Friday, every stage will pause all programs from 2:15PM to 2:30PM. During this 15 minute block, Indigenous elders will perform a Welcome to Country ceremony at the Amphitheatre stage.

Check out all of the stage times for Splendour In The Grass 2022 below.

As with all major music festivals, expect some frustrating set time clashes between the likes of Yungblud and Confidence Man, JPEGMafia and Jack Harlow, Orville Peck and The Avalanches and many more. Check out NME’s guide to the most frustrating set time clashes here.

What can I bring to Splendour In The Grass – and what should I leave at home?

A three-day festival while camping out can be quite a headache to pack for. Do I travel light, do I bring more wet wipes just in case? Pack as you wish, but be sure not to bring in items that are prohibited from the event site, camping grounds and car park.

The banned items include:

Bags larger than an A4 sized paper (30cm x 20cm) (on event grounds)

Alcohol not bought from the event space (on all sites)

Fireworks, flares, fire twinkling paraphernalia (on all sites)

Anything studded (belts, wristbands, accessories) (on all sites)

Culturally sensitive items and attire (on all sites)

For the full list, head over to Splendour’s information page here.

Is Splendour In The Grass an all-ages festival?

Yes, Splendour In The Grass is an all-ages festival. However, attendees who are below the age of 18 must be accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian who are ticket-holders as well. Previously, only punters under the age of 16 were required to be accompanied by an adult. On July 11, the festival released a statement that announced the change in rules, adding that the move was “not Splendour’s decision”.

The festival also announced that “police will be present at the event, roaming throughout the crowd checking that underage minors are with a responsible adult.”

With Splendour happening in under a week, it may be difficult for the under-18 ticket holders to find an adult to accompany them to the festival. A spokesperson for NSW Fair Trading mentioned that due to these circumstances, those affected by the new ruling may be entitled to refunds under the state’s consumer protection laws.

There is no required age needed for the adult guardian, but the festival strongly encourages guardians to be at least 25 years old. Children aged 12 and under are not required to have tickets in order to be admitted to the festival, however they must also be accompanied by a ticket-holding guardian at all times.

Splendour In The Grass requires all adult guardians for children aged 15 and under in the festival to fill up the Youth Registration Form to attend the festival with them. The registration form can be found on the festival’s website here.

Accompanying adults are not allowed to enter bars or areas licensed to sell alcohol with the underaged festival-goers in their company. These rules apply to both event and camping ticket holders. For all of the criteria imposed on the adult guardians and underaged festival-goers, head to Splendour’s youth policy page here.

Are any of the Splendour In The Grass artists going to have sideshows in my city?

Of course they are. Tonnes of artists are making their rounds beyond Splendour’s home in the North Byron Parklands. Away from the campgrounds and tents, here are the artists performing sideshows around Australia.

Gorillaz

Jul 24 – Melbourne – John Cain Arena (SOLD OUT)

Jul 26 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena

Jul 28 – Adelaide – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

The Strokes, supported by The Chats and The Lazy Eyes

Jul 26 – Melbourne – John Cain Arena (SOLD OUT)

Jul 28 / 29 – Sydney – Hordern Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

Tyler, The Creator, supported by Tierra Whack

Jul 22 – Auckland – Spark Arena

Jul 26 – Perth – RAC Arena

Jul 29 / 30 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena

Aug 2 / 3 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

Liam Gallagher, supported by Pond, Hayley Mary and Old Mervs

Jul 21 – Auckland – Spark Arena

Jul 23 – Sydney – Aware Super Theatre

Jul 27 – Melbourne – John Cain Arena

Jul 30 – Perth – HBF Stadium

Duke Dumont, supported by Torren Foot and Tseba

Jul 22 – Melbourne – John Cain Arena (18+)

Jack Harlow

Jul 20 – Perth – HBF Stadium

Jul 25 / 26 – Sydney – Roundhouse (SOLD OUT)

Jul 28 / 29 – Melbourne – Forum (SOLD OUT)

Jul 31 – Auckland – Trusts Arena (SOLD OUT)

Yungblud, supported by Peach PRC and Karin Ann

Jul 20 – Auckland – Shed 10

Jul 23 – Brisbane – Fortitude Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

Jul 24 – Adelaide – Thebarton Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Jul 27 – Sydney – Hordern Pavilion

Jul 28 – Melbourne – John Cain Arena

Jul 30 – Perth – Astor Theatre

Jungle, supported by Glass Beans (for Sydney and Melbourne shows only)

Jul 20 – Hobart – Uni Bar (18+)

Jul 23 – Melbourne – Palais Theatre

Jul 24 – Sydney – Enmore Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Jul 26 – Auckland – Auckland Town Hall

Mura Masa, supported by Daine

Jul 22 – Melbourne – Forum (18+)

Jul 23 – Sydney – Enmore Theatre

Jul 27 – Auckland – Auckland Town Hall

Aitch, supported by Nerve

Jul 22 – Perth – Metro City (18+)

Jul 26 – Sydney – Enmore Theatre

Jul 27 – Melbourne – Forum (SOLD OUT)

Jul 28 – Adelaide – The Gov (15+)

Jul 30 – Wellington – San Fran (SOLD OUT)

Jul 31 – Auckland – Powerstation (SOLD OUT)

Tom Misch

Jul 22 – Sydney – Enmore Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Jul 25 / 26 – Melbourne – Palais Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Jul 28 – Auckland – Auckland Town Hall (SOLD OUT)

Oliver Tree, supported by Mia Rodriguez

Jul 19 – Sydney – Enmore Theatre

Jul 21 – Melbourne – Forum (18+) (SOLD OUT)

Jul 25 – Auckland – Auckland Town Hall

Orville Peck

Jul 20 – Sydney – Enmore Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Jul 24 / 25 – Melbourne – Forum (SOLD OUT)

Dillon Francis, supported by Benson

Jul 21 – Melbourne – 170 Russell (18+)

Jul 23 – Sydney – Roundhouse (18+)

Tierra Whack

Jul 21 – Auckland – Powerstation (18+)

Jul 27 – Melbourne – 170 Russell (18+)

Jul 28 – Sydney – Metro Theatre (18+)

JPEGMAFIA

Jul 19 – Melbourne – Northcote Theatre (18+)

Jul 20 – Melbourne – Northcote Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Jul 21 – Sydney – Enmore Theatre

Jul 26 – Auckland – Powerstation (SOLD OUT)

Sofi Tukker, supported by Set Mo and Wiggz (for Sydney and Melbourne shows only)

Jul 23 – Melbourne – Forum (18+) (SOLD OUT)

Jul 24 – Sydney – Roundhouse

Jul 28 – Adelaide – Lions Art Factory (18+)

Jul 29 – Perth – Astor Theatre

Still Woozy, supported by Golden Vessel

Jul 20 – Melbourne – 170 Russell (SOLD OUT)

Jul 21 – Sydney – Metro Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Holly Humberstone

Jul 27 – Sydney – Factory Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Jul 29 – Melbourne – Corner Hotel (SOLD OUT)

Jul 31 – Auckland – Tuning Fork

Biig Piig, supported by YB.

Jul 20 – Sydney – Factory Theatre

Jul 21 – Melbourne – Corner Hotel (18+)

Jul 25 – Auckland – Concert Chamber, Auckland Town Hall

Joy Crookes, supported by Liyah Knight

Jul 19 – Melbourne – 170 Russell (SOLD OUT)

Jul 20 – Sydney – Metro Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Jul 24 – Auckland – Powerstation (18+) (SOLD OUT)

Wet Leg, supported by The Buoys (for Sydney and Melbourne shows only)

Jul 20 – Melbourne – Margaret Court Arena

Jul 21 – Melbourne – Howler (SOLD OUT)

Jul 24 – Sydney – Hordern Pavilion

Jul 25 – Sydney – Oxford Art Factory (SOLD OUT)

Hinds

Jul 22 – Sydney – Oxford Art Factory (18+)

Jul 24 – Melbourne – Howler (18+)

Renforshort

Jul 26 – Melbourne – Northcote Social Club (18+)

Jul 28 – Sydney – The Lair (18+)

Jul 30 – Auckland – Tuning Fork

Tai Verdes, supported by merci, mercy and Cody Jon

Jul 22 – Sydney – Metro Theatre (18+)

Jul 24 – Melbourne – 170 Russell (18+)

Starcrawler, supported by VOIID (Sydney) / These New South Whales (Melbourne)

Jul 20 – Sydney – Oxford Art Factory (18+)

Jul 23 – Melbourne – The Espy (18+)

Dayglow, supported by Kesmar

Jul 25 – Sydney – Metro Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Jul 26 – Melbourne – The Espy (18+) (SOLD OUT)

Jul 27 – Melbourne – Corner Hotel (18+) (SOLD OUT)

Maxo Kream, supported by Melodownz

Jul 23 – Sydney – Metro Theatre (18+)

Jul 24 – Melbourne – Corner Hotel (18+)